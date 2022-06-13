PUTNEY — Now, more than ever, with disinformation and half truths taking on lives of their own because of social media, there is growing awareness that an understanding of the U.S. Constitution, what it means and how it came to be, is critically important.
“Words count,” said Meg Mott, who spent two decades teaching political theory and constitutional law at Marlboro College. “But you don’t have to have a law degree to think about the Constitution.”
Mott, as a member of the Vermont Humanities’ speakers bureau, has been bringing discussions of various aspects of the U.S. Constitution to different audiences around the Green Mountain State.
One particular group she is intent on interacting with is teenagers.
“Last summer, we focused on free speech,” said Mott, about a workshop hosted by the Putney Public Library. “This summer, we are focusing on privacy.”
To help liven the discussion and take it out of the 18th century, comic artist Marek Bennett will be co-facilitating this year’s free workshop, which runs from June 27 through July 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Know your rights,” states a flyer announcing the camp. “Impress your friends. Influence adults. Get smarter. Be a better citizen.” But perhaps even more relevant, considering the target audience, “Draw comics.”
“If Meg and I wrote voluminous essays and presented them at libraries across the state, there would be no response to it,” said Bennett, a 2021 New Hampshire Governor’s Award for Arts in Education recipient and the author of graphic novels such as “The Civil War Diary of Freeman Colby.”
“Enter the citizen cartoonist,” said Bennett, who is quick to note the role cartoonists have played in political discourse since before there was a United States, “both taking down and bolstering political power.”
“Cartoonists can take these complex ideas that are in words few people understand and turn them into metaphors that catch your eye and make you sit up straight,” he said.
Teenagers who sign up for the summer Constitution and Comics Camp will discuss issues important to them, such as the privacy rights students have inside of school and school administrators’ ability to search student lockers or backpacks. Participants will have the opportunity to draw those ideas out and present them in a zine, an informal magazine.
“By the end of the week, you’ll be able to cite Supreme Court cases, explore counter-arguments and illustrate your basic rights through comics,” states information from the library. “Do you know what your privacy rights look like? Draw them, and you won’t forget them.”
“This is the people’s document,” said Mott, noting that across the political spectrum, there are disagreements about how the Constitution should be interpreted.
As Ben W. Heineman Jr. noted, writing in The Atlantic, two camps have emerged over the years — those who believe the Constitution should be interpreted using the “original intent” of the men who penned the document and those who believe the founders created the Constitution with the knowledge times would change and so should the document.
Mott said they probably will touch upon the recently leaked draft of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, which indicates the court is preparing to strike down the abortion rights codified by Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
Alito wrote that the 14th Amendment, which states that no state shall deprive any person of “life, liberty or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws,” was incorrectly applied to abortion rights by previous justices.
“We don’t know how this will play out,” said Mott. “Alito’s arguments are coherent in that privacy does not exist in the Constitution.”
However, said Mott, the students will have the opportunity to explore how such an opinion might affect other privacy rights based in the 14th Amendment.
“Are we eroding in our citizenry any notion of privacy?” she asked.
Illustrating the discussion about privacy and the 14th Amendment, said Bennett, is “the democratization of art,” during which participants learn both about how to draw and how to understand their rights.
“The moment we draw together, we have something we can visualize, and we can put the pictures together to see how they fit,” said Bennett.
“It shows you don’t have to be a fine artist to draw,” said Mott. “The same thing can be said about a constitutional democracy.”
Julia von Ranson, Putney Library‘s youth service librarian, said libraries can be an essential tool in the democratic process to broaden literacy beyond reading.
“Teens commonly question norms, traditions and authority,” she said. “This questioning presents excellent opportunities to demonstrate critical thinking skills around sources, agendas and misinformation in all types of media.
“Teens themselves have unique needs among library patrons,” she said. “They have rapidly developing intellects, high social needs and an eagerness for novelty. We look to meet these demands by exposing teens to a wide range of ideas and perspectives, and by offering them opportunities for social engagement, community service and creativity.”
This program is made possible through support from The Vermont Community Foundation’s Paul Post Fund, The Ben & Jerry’s Foundation’s Community Action Team Grant and The Windham Foundation.
Registration is now open at putneylibrary.org/constitution-and-comics-camp.