GUILFORD — The 77th Guilford Fair was held on Labor Day weekend. The fair kicked off to large crowds on Sunday. More photos on page A6.
People look at the vintage cars during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
People look at the vintage cars during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Dawn Huenink, from Annapolis Maryland, looks at the classic vehicles while visiting family during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Micah Wildroot, 9 of Guilford, looks around a building at the various prized crafts and vegetables during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Micah Wildroot, 9 of Guilford, looks around a building at the various prized crafts and vegetables during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Todd Einig, a coach for the Harris Hill Junior Jumpers, helps Amelia Sauve, 8, from Brattleboro, go down a ski jump simulator during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Kelli Dunklee, Vernon, washes a cow during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Children of different ages compete in an ice cream eating contest during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Children of different ages compete in an ice cream eating contest during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Children of different ages compete in an ice cream eating contest during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Covered in ice cream, Adam Willson, 6, Brattleboro, pushes through for victory in the ice cream eating contest during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Children of different ages compete in an ice cream eating contest during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Kelly Frost, a volunteer at the Guilford Fair, brings out ice cream to the contestants in the ice cream eating contest during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Children of different ages compete in an ice cream eating contest during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Children of different ages compete in an ice cream eating contest during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Children of different ages compete in an ice cream eating contest during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
David Willson, 8, of Brattleboro, lifts the plate of ice cream up with his face in the ice cream eating contest during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Children of different ages compete in an ice cream eating contest during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Children of different ages compete in an ice cream eating contest during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Children of different ages compete in an ice cream eating contest during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Children of different ages compete in an ice cream eating contest during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Children of different ages compete in an ice cream eating contest during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Children of different ages compete in an ice cream eating contest during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Children of different ages compete in an ice cream eating contest during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
People watch performers from New England Center for Circus Arts doing ariels during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
People watch performers from New England Center for Circus Arts doing ariels during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Charlotte Higgins, 5, from Guilford, hits the bell to win a prize at one of the carnival games during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Wyatt Mann, 13, from Brattleboro, silly strings Emma Rounds, 13, from Brattleboro, during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Adam Howe, from Guilford, watches his 7-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, as she tries to pet the rabbits during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Nancy Clem holds a Polish rabbit as Cora Darrow, 7, and Millie, 4, of Putney, pet a rabbit during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Bradley Tombs, of Shelburne Mass., holds his prize-winning rabbit during the Guilford Fair on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.