David Matt, of Marlboro, watches the sap boil at his sugar shack during the sugaring process on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
David Matt, of Marlboro, holds a bucket that his grandfather used to use to collect sap.
David Matt, of Marlboro, checks the density of the syrup as it pours out during the sugaring process on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
David Matt, of Marlboro, runs the syrup through a filter system on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Eric Matt, of Marlboro, stokes the fire while sugaring on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
MARLBORO — As you ascend Hogback Mountain, you might find that the sweet smell of sugar lingers a little longer after other sugaring operations have ended for the season.
Marlboro farmer David Matt has been sugaring near the top of the mountain since the 1980s but his family has been working the land since they settled it back in the 1700s.
Matt said that he’s kept some of the items that his family has used in the sugaring process for centuries.
“I've got some big wooden tubs that were used to use to carry sap, a wooden gathering tank and an old sled,” said Matt. “I don't use them anymore, but I didn't throw them away.”
Matt runs his operation off 1,800 taps, with about 1,200 of those running in a vacuum system right into the sugar house. The operation produces about 40 or 50 gallons of syrup a year, which is sold at the Matt's Maple Syrup farm stand on Higley Hill Road.
Syrup runs deep in Matt’s veins, and there are no signs of stopping this family operation.
“I like doing it because my kids are involved and my grandkids are involved,” said Matt. “We're all gonna be boiling in here, and I just like doing it. It's a family kind of thing.”
