Despite the heat, people joined in on the fun during the 45th annual Rockingham Old Home Days on Saturday in Bellows Falls.

PHOTOS: Celebrating Rockingham

Above: Jayla Kennett, 11, from Bellows Falls, rolls around in an inflatable floating ball at the Waypoint Center. Left: Fireworks light up the Bellows Falls skyline during the event.

