Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane release brook trout into the Grassy Brook in Brookline on Wednesday, May 30, 2023.

BROOKLINE — Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane recently release brook trout into the Grassy Brook as part of a school project. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.

