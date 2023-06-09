BROOKLINE — Fourth-grade students from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane recently release brook trout into the Grassy Brook as part of a school project. Since January the students have raised the brook trout from eggs. Over the course of five months the students monitored the aquarium water quality and studied about the fish’s habitats. The Connecticut River Valley’s Trout Unlimited helped the class with the project.
Giannah Cassell, a fourth-grader from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane, holds up a container with brook trout that is about to be released into the Grassy Brook in Brookline on Wednesday, May 30, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Gunner Hackett, a fourth-grader from NewBrook Elementary School in Newfane, releases brook trout into the Grassy Brook in Brookline on Wednesday, May 30, 2023.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.