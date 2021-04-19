GUILFORD — In 1986, when he was 26, Chuck Collins did something some might consider brash when he decided he did not want his share of the family fortune, amassed starting in 1883 in Chicago by his great grandfather, Oscar Meyer.
But Collins — who recently penned a book criticizing wealth inequity — had been tossing the idea around for several years before that. He even had the audacity to broach the subject at a wealth management forum in 1983, during which he was told he was “a naïve, foolish and selfish man” to even consider depriving his heirs of the inherited wealth he had himself inherited.
Collins had moved from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, to Worcester, Mass., when he was 17, eventually finding himself in Greenfield, working with the tenants of a mobile home park in Bernardston who wanted to buy their park and form a co-op.
“Part of my job was to interview everyone about their finances, savings, what you can afford, things like that,” said Collins from his home in Guilford Center. “For someone like me, this was a window in how little money people have, people just trying to survive. This was in the mid-80s and wages were stagnant or falling. Yet, I had this other front-row seat watching wealth was growing for people in my circumstances.”
Working with the members of the mobile home park wasn’t his first brush with inequity. Growing up just 20 miles from downtown Detroit, he witnessed the disparities firsthand.
“It’s hard to ignore the huge economic and racial divide,” said Collins, who today is the director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies.
In 1987, the Bernardston Country Estate Mobile Home Cooperative was incorporated. One year earlier, Collins had given away the $500,000 (about $1.2 million in 2021 dollars) he had inherited at the age of 26.
Collins said he was warned not to give up “the corpus,” or the principal, and learn to live off the interest, but he has never regretted his decision. He did admit to his privilege, knowing that even though he was giving up his inheritance, if he was ever in a serious predicament, he could turn to his family.
“There are so many privileges and advantages wired into my life,” he said. “I’m a white male, from a multi-generational family, with financial literacy with access to resources and education. In retrospect, giving away my inheritance wasn’t such a big deal. There are people who take much bigger risks for what they believe.”
Collins received a Bachelor’s in history and political economy in 1983 from Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass., and a Master of Science in community economic development from Southern New Hampshire University in 1989.
Over the years he has worked on affordable housing issues with local land trusts, co-founded Wealth for the Common Good, which merged with the Patriotic Millionaires in 2015, co-founded United for a Fair Economy, worked for the Tax Equity Alliance in Boston, and written seven books, including “Born on Third Base” and, with Bill Gates Sr., “Wealth and our Commonwealth.”
About a decade ago, Collins, living with his family in Boston at the time, and some friends built an off-the-grid cabin in Guilford. Now they live in Guilford Center, at what is known as the Mineral Springs Farm.
When Collins relinquished his inheritance, he gave the money to four different foundations because “I didn’t want to play God with how the money was spent. It was a decision to not just give away the money, but give up the power of how to use the money.”
This is a criticism he levels at philanthropists, who pick and choose what organizations or causes they believe are worthy of receiving their largesse, not necessarily those that truly need support.
“We need a fair tax system,” said Collins. “In some ways, this reliance on philanthropy has become a distraction. It’s not democratic. It’s an extension of power and influence for very wealthy people.”
‘The Wealth Hoarders’
In his latest book, “The Wealth Hoarders; How Billionaires Pay Millions to Hide Billions,” takes direct aim at what is called “the wealth defense industry,” a network of financial advisers who serve the interests of the top 1 percent.
“There is this whole group of professional enablers who are the agents of inequity,” said Collins, who isn’t talking about the advisers who keep watch over your investments and help you set aside some money for retirement.
Collins writes that the wealth defense industry is enabling an increasingly stateless global rich to detach from nation states while hiding their wealth, avoiding their responsibilities toward the society that enabled them to amass such wealth.
Collins also scoffs at the notion that the super rich are the virtuous “makers” while the rest of us are the “takers.”
“They didn’t build that,” he said, echoing President Barack Obama’s campaign statement in 2012. “We built these systems together as taxpayers and members of our community. We created this fertile ground with our public investments. A lot of the wealthiest people in our society have received a disproportionate benefit from public investments in infrastructure and technology, the protection of property rights and a regulated global marketplace.”
Dodging their responsibilities actually makes the super rich “freeloaders,” he said. “You didn’t do it alone. You benefited from those investments. You should pay taxes that can be invested so that people not born rich can have the same opportunities you had.”
Collins calls for more regulation on the wealth defense industry, strengthening the Internal Revenue Service so it can “follow the money,” and the elimination of shell companies and off-shore tax havens that anonymize fortunes, and tax loopholes that allow the wealthy to dodge taxes.
Collins has also been a fierce advocate for strengthening the estate tax, calling for a 100-percent tax on estates over $1 billion.
“If we are going to maintain the vestiges of democracy, we can’t have rule by oligarchs,” said Collins. “For the last 40 years we have been pulling apart. If we continue on the same trajectory for the next 20 years, we will lose. It’s in nobody’s interest, even the rich, to keep going down that road.”
Even though his books are available on Amazon, he urged readers to support independent bookstores.
“There are other good options,” he said.
Locally, the “The Wealth Hoarders” is available at Everyone’s Books in Brattleboro and online at bookshop.org.