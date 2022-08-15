TOWNSHEND – Despite the heat, a large crowd of people gathered at the Townshend Common to enjoy food, music, and good sales that were part of the 72nd annual Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day on Saturday, Aug. 6.
In the picturesque common, a small group of people held a parade to honor the people born at that hospital.
People march in the birthday parade during the 72nd annual Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day in Townshend on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The birthday parade honors those who were born at Grace Cottage Hospital.
Diane Chamberlin Sawyer, a resident from Tama, Iowa, joins in for the first time in 42 years in the birthday parade during the 72nd annual Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day in Townshend on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The birthday parade honors those who were born at Grace Cottage Hospital.
The Brooks brothers, from Newfane, poses with a stork after the birthday parade during the 72nd annual Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day in Townshend on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The birthday parade honors those who were born at Grace Cottage Hospital.
Marcy Moody, from Hinsdale, N.H., and an employee at Grace Cottage Hospital, volunteers to make cotton candy for people during the 72nd annual Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day in Townshend on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Andy Seaton helps cook food during the 72nd annual Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day in Townshend on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Joshua Bromley, 11, plays the bagpipes with Taconic Pipe Band, from Hooskic Falls, N.Y., during the 72nd annual Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day in Townshend on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Ryan Cogliano, 5, from Dummerston, gets a temporary tattoo during the 72nd annual Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day in Townshend on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Lillian Frost, 6, of Brattleboro, tees off at a hole-in-one challenge during the 72nd annual Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day in Townshend on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Andrea Seaton, senior director of development and community relations for Grace Cottage Hospital, said people told her it was the most positive, chill, wonderful event.
“People are being so giving and generous with their time and their dollars,” said Seaton. “This is a big fundraiser for Grace Cottage; it's our biggest fundraiser for our emergency department.”
Seaton added that the hospital is expanding its emergency department to almost double in size. The reason for the increase according to Seaton is that their emergency department volume has gone up exponentially. “And so all of the proceeds from today's fair will go to Grace Cottage’s emergency department expansion,” said Seaton.
