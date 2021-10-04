BELLOWS FALLS — Two local businesses rallied their employees to help with this year’s food drive for Our Place Drop-in Center, helping the organization bring in thousands of pounds of food and cash donations totaling over $3,000.
“We are so grateful to our friends at Chroma Technology and Sonnax for their help in making the drive happen in spite of the circumstances,” said Our Place director, Lisa Pitcher. “They have been wonderful in their support and especially in the great display they created for the window at Edward Jones in the Square.”
Our Place Drop-in Center held its annual Overflow the Opera House food drive on Friday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the collected food was loaded directly into trucks and taken to the food pantry at Our Place rather than hauled into the theater to fill every seat.
On Monday, Our Place’s Amanda Reed said the Rockingham businesses were big contributors to the effort to restock the shelves at Our Place’s food pantry. She said the employees of Chroma Technology had donated 1,210 pounds of food, as well as $3,140 in cash. Sonnax employees donated 854 pounds of food, and $90 in cash.
Those people dropping food off outside The Opera House on Friday contributed 1,329.5 pounds of food, she said, and $338 in cash.
“Chroma usually goes all out,” said Reed. “We’re sorting it as we speak.”
The drive got a boost from Peter “Fish” Case, general manager of WEEI The Peak radio, who did a live broadcast in front of the Opera House to remind those listening and those driving by about the food drive. Our Place volunteers were also on hand to accept the donations curbside.
Now in its 28th year, Our Place is a daytime drop-in center that offers help with food and other essential needs. Although not open for in-house dining during the pandemic, each month it has continued to provide food staples to about 100 households and more than 1,700 to-go meals, plus food deliveries to 34 homebound seniors.
More information about Our Place can be found at www.ourplacevermont.org, on Facebook or by emailing ourplace@sover.net or calling 802-463-2217.