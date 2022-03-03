BRATTLEBORO — The worldwide community of SIT and World Learning is mourning the death of the founder of one of its most dynamic programs.
“Paula [Green] leaves a rich legacy of teaching and writing that will continue to inspire social change for years to come,” said SIT President Dr. Sophia Howlett.
Green was the founder of SIT’s Conflict Transformation Across Cultures (CONTACT) summer peacebuilding program, through which she touched the lives of thousands of people worldwide.
“Paula described CONTACT as a place where participants found family where they had expected to find enemies,” said Dr. Bruce Dayton, the current executive director of the program, “a haven for deep healing from the wounds of war and the assaults of injustice, an opportunity to stretch their boundaries, an ability to accept and embrace a vast diversity of human experiences, and a means of learning with and through each other that could truly be categorized as transformative.”
Green, 84, died Feb. 21 and was a resident of Leverett, Mass. According to her obituary, she was a cancer survivor for 17 years.
Green started teaching at SIT in 1995, coming to the school with a background in humanistic psychology and inter-group relations. Within two years, she had founded CONTACT, an annual residential program on SIT’s campus for aspiring peacebuilders from around the world. During the first year of CONTACT, there were 10 participants; by the third year, there were 60 to 70 participants each June on the SIT campus ranging in age from 20s to 70s.
Over the years, CONTACT programming expanded to Ghana, South Africa, East Africa, and South Asia. Through 2016, these programs directly touched the lives of hundreds of individuals from dozens of countries.
“That impact rippled out to touch tens of thousands of people worldwide as CONTACT participants developed lifelong friendships with each other,” said Dayton. “They continue to bridge divides, overcome differences, and create an international community that supports and nurtures peacebuilding.”
Green retired from SIT in 2016, when she was awarded the rank of professor emerita.
She remained active in international peacebuilding work, visiting multiple countries and engaging with communities in conflict to help them find constructive avenues for problem-solving.
Reacting to growing polarization in the United States, in 2017 Green co-founded Hands Across the Hills, an intense program for dialogue and cultural exchange between a progressive community in western Massachusetts and a conservative community in eastern Kentucky.
“Dr. Green applied a basic rule of psychology: Once people feel heard, their dignity had been acknowledged and the facts of their lives taken seriously, it is easier to take on harder topics like politics,” stated a 2019 New York Times story about the program.
Green also continued to engage with the CONTACT community.
“Currently, the whole world is learning what we discovered in our weeks together in CONTACT,” she wrote in a letter to CONTACT alumni early in the pandemic. “I think we are called together to proclaim aloud our interdependence, to give up on the illusion that we are separate. This is the time to care for one another, to remember that compassion strengthens the immune system, that our human needs are universal, and that our generosity is a gift that ripples out and returns to the giver.”
In 2009, the Dalai Lama recognized her as an “Unsung Hero of Compassion” for her two decades of international work for peace.
Green was among a group of people that organized the building in Leverett of the New England Peace Pagoda, affiliated with a Japanese Nichiren Buddhist group, the first such shrine to peace in the US.
After living in Southeast Asia for a year, in 1994 she founded and directed the Karuna Center for Peacebuilding in Amherst, Mass.
Through the Karuna Center, she led multi-year interventions in dozens of the world’s most intractable post-conflict areas, including Bosnia, Rwanda, Israel/Palestine, and Myanmar/Burma.
In 2012, Psychologists for Social Responsibility awarded Green the Psychology of Peace and Justice Prize, and in 2015, she received the Outstanding Human Rights Activist Award from Kean University.
“It has been my mission to encourage those separated by war, enmity, prejudices, or perceived differences, to seek understanding, discover common ground, learn new skills, and increase their capacity to promote peaceful societies for the benefit of all,” said Green.
A celebration of Green’s life will be held in the spring.
The Paula Green Peace Leaders Scholarship Fund was started several years later to honor Paula’s work by supporting CONTACT participants.
To support the Paula Green Peace Leaders Scholarship Fund, go to graduate.sit.edu/home/donate/ and specify “Paula Green Fund” under designation.