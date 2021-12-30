BELLOWS FALLS — Students from Bellows Falls Middle School’s seventh-grade social studies class gave members of the Vermont Army National Guard a version of the Green Mountain Battle Flag that they made, on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
