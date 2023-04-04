Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro, appears in Windham County Superior Court/Criminal Division on Tuesday for a first-degree murder charge. Mahvish-Jammeh was charged in the death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of Morningside House, which is run by Groundworks Collaborative. Mahvish-Jammeh allegedly used an ax to murder Rosin-Pritchard.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro, appears in Windham County Superior Court/Criminal Division on Tuesday for a first-degree murder charge. Mahvish-Jammeh was charged in the death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of Morningside House, which is run by Groundworks Collaborative. Mahvish-Jammeh allegedly used an ax to murder Rosin-Pritchard.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro, appears in Windham County Superior Court/Criminal Division on Tuesday for a first-degree murder charge. Mahvish-Jammeh was charged in the death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of Morningside House, which is run by Groundworks Collaborative. Mahvish-Jammeh allegedly used an ax to murder Rosin-Pritchard.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro, appears in Windham County Superior Court/Criminal Division on Tuesday for a first-degree murder charge. Mahvish-Jammeh was charged in the death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of Morningside House, which is run by Groundworks Collaborative. Mahvish-Jammeh allegedly used an ax to murder Rosin-Pritchard.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro, appears in Windham County Superior Court/Criminal Division on Tuesday for a first-degree murder charge. Mahvish-Jammeh was charged in the death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of Morningside House, which is run by Groundworks Collaborative. Mahvish-Jammeh allegedly used an ax to murder Rosin-Pritchard.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro, appears in Windham County Superior Court/Criminal Division on Tuesday for a first-degree murder charge. Mahvish-Jammeh was charged in the death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of Morningside House, which is run by Groundworks Collaborative. Mahvish-Jammeh allegedly used an ax to murder Rosin-Pritchard.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro, appears in Windham County Superior Court/Criminal Division on Tuesday for a first-degree murder charge. Mahvish-Jammeh was charged in the death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of Morningside House, which is run by Groundworks Collaborative. Mahvish-Jammeh allegedly used an ax to murder Rosin-Pritchard.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro, appears in Windham County Superior Court/Criminal Division on Tuesday for a first-degree murder charge. Mahvish-Jammeh was charged in the death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of Morningside House, which is run by Groundworks Collaborative. Mahvish-Jammeh allegedly used an ax to murder Rosin-Pritchard.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro, appears in Windham County Superior Court/Criminal Division on Tuesday for a first-degree murder charge. Mahvish-Jammeh was charged in the death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of Morningside House, which is run by Groundworks Collaborative. Mahvish-Jammeh allegedly used an ax to murder Rosin-Pritchard.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro, appears in Windham County Superior Court/Criminal Division on Tuesday for a first-degree murder charge. Mahvish-Jammeh was charged in the death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of Morningside House, which is run by Groundworks Collaborative. Mahvish-Jammeh allegedly used an ax to murder Rosin-Pritchard.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro, appears in Windham County Superior Court/Criminal Division on Tuesday for a first-degree murder charge. Mahvish-Jammeh was charged in the death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of Morningside House, which is run by Groundworks Collaborative. Mahvish-Jammeh allegedly used an ax to murder Rosin-Pritchard.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro, appears in Windham County Superior Court/Criminal Division on Tuesday for a first-degree murder charge. Mahvish-Jammeh was charged in the death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of Morningside House, which is run by Groundworks Collaborative. Mahvish-Jammeh allegedly used an ax to murder Rosin-Pritchard.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro, appears in Windham County Superior Court/Criminal Division on Tuesday for a first-degree murder charge. Mahvish-Jammeh was charged in the death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of Morningside House, which is run by Groundworks Collaborative. Mahvish-Jammeh allegedly used an ax to murder Rosin-Pritchard.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro, appears in Windham County Superior Court/Criminal Division on Tuesday for a first-degree murder charge. Mahvish-Jammeh was charged in the death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of Morningside House, which is run by Groundworks Collaborative. Mahvish-Jammeh allegedly used an ax to murder Rosin-Pritchard.
“It was a f---- — brutal savage f---- — murder,” he said. “I haven’t been able to sleep. Because every time I close my eyes, I see that s---.”
The man, who asked that his name be kept confidential, said he has been a client of Groundworks for nearly two years and had been living in Morningside House on Royal Road, where the attack occurred.
“I heard screaming,” he said. “I come down the stairs. I look around right by where the dining room table is, and there’s a body on the floor, and I couldn’t even tell who it was. That’s how badly smashed the face was.”
The man, 66, said the woman, wielding what he called a hatchet, was Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, another Groundworks client and resident of Morningside House.
“She looked up at me and then went down to beat [the victim] a couple more times in the face,” he said.
Just prior to Mahvish-Jammeh’s arraignment Tuesday afternoon on a charge of second-degree murder, Groundworks Collaborative issued a statement, identifying the victim as Leah Rosin-Pritchard, 37, whom they described as “irreplaceable.”
“She was a wonderfully strong, positive, beautiful and compassionate person who gave generously of her spirit and skills in support of all Morningside House residents and her professional colleagues,” stated Libby Bennett, director of development and communications.
“There are no words to express the depth of loss felt by her Groundworks teammates, and our hearts go out to her family and friends.”
The witness who spoke to the Reformer said Rosin-Pritchard had been his case worker for about 18 months before recently being promoted to shelter coordinator.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
He described her as a great counselor and a great person.
“She bent over backwards to go out of her way to help people,” he said.
He said the services he has received have been great and credited the case workers and shelter managers for doing the best they can with the training they have received. However, he was critical of Groundworks management, whom he said had failed clients and staff.
The man said that twice in the past he had been assaulted by Mahvish-Jammeh, once with a wooden suggestion box and a second time with her fists.
“[Mahvish-Jammeh] has severe mental health problems, and they put her in a house that’s not equipped for that and the staff aren’t trained for that,” he said. “I told them two months ago, this was going to happen, and they didn’t listen. It was just a matter of time before she grabbed a butcher knife. The only thing I was wrong about was her choice of weapon. It should have never happened, and now a good person is dead.”
The man noted that families with children are among the residents of Morningside House. The shelter is a residential building with individual rooms for a living space and shared common areas, such as a living room and kitchen.
“This place is not set up for people with mental problems,” he said. “I’m not against these people coming back out in the public and trying to get their life together, if they’re doing their medication and doing what they’re supposed to be doing, but don’t put them in with other people that don’t have their issues.”
Bennett noted in the statement that Groundworks is working closely with the Brattleboro Police Department and Vermont State Police on the ongoing investigation.
“When tragedy strikes, it often takes time to learn and evaluate the facts. We ask that during this process, we all refrain from making assumptions about these events and this tragic and heartbreaking loss of life.”
She also noted that Groundworks will not be the same without Rosin-Pritchard.
“Our staff and our program participants are grieving. We are, at the same time, personally and organizationally impacted, and we are focused on supporting each other while continuing to provide food, shelter and supportive services to people who need us.”
In an affidavit submitted to the court, Brattleboro Police Detective Sgt. Greg Eaton wrote that Rosin-Pritchard suffered “significant injuries” to her face, neck and torso.
When police found Mahvish-Jammeh in the building, she was wiping blood off her hands with a paper towel. She was taken into custody without incident, noted Eaton.
Officers learned from staff members that prior to the incident, Mahvish-Jammeh had requested a meeting with Rosin-Pritchard.
“A short time later, Rosin-Pritchard joined Mahvish-Jammeh in the living room,” wrote Eaton. “Within a few minutes, they heard screaming. When they ran to see what was happening, [Mahvish-Jammeh] was attacking Rosin-Pritchard with an ax. They tried to yell at [her] to stop, but they were afraid to get too close since she was still swinging an ax.”
Surveillance video from the residence shows Mahvish-Jammeh entering the building wearing a sheet over her clothing, hiding what appeared to be the murder weapon. The video also shows her hitting Rosin-Pritchard with the ax and stabbing her with a knife, wrote Eaton.
In the video, [Mahvish-Jammeh] is seen wearing overalls, a black hoodie sweatshirt, safety glasses and black shoes.
“After the murder, she takes off the overalls and is wearing a bunny ear headband, blue socks, grey sweatpants and black slipper style footwear, but continued to carry the ax around the first floor,” wrote Eaton.
Officers later learned Mahvish-Jammeh had purchased an ax at a local hardware store on April 1.
She pleaded not guilty during the arraignment and was ordered held without bail.
Mimi Brill, Mahvish-Jammeh’s public defender, stated a screener’s report indicated her client might not be competent to stand trial.
Windham County Court Judge Katherine Hayes, reading from the report, noted the screener concluded Mahvish-Jammeh has “significant mental health issues.”
She ordered an inpatient competency evaluation, “as soon as possible.”
Following the hearing, Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver said the charge had been upgraded to first-degree murder.
“The facts and circumstances that are laid out in the affidavit led the state to believe that first-degree murder was the appropriate charge,” she said, adding that while there is a larger community conversation to have about violence and mental health, “We can’t escape the fact and we can’t ignore the fact and can’t disrespect the fact that someone lost their life yesterday.”
If found guilty, Mahvish-Jammeh faces a sentence of 35 years to life in prison, with no possibility of parole.
In September 2022, the Reformer interviewed Mahvish-Jammeh as part of a story on the homeless population in Brattleboro.
“I like Vermont,” she said at the time, adding that she feels comfortable and safe in Brattleboro.
She found her way to town in June 2022 from Plattsburgh, N.Y., and had housing through the transitional housing program.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.