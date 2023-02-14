Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Playing pickleball

1 of 16

BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Senior Center offers pickleball for all levels of play at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St.

Pickleball — a combination of tennis, badminton, racquetball and table tennis — is light, aerobic exercise without much risk of injury that helps improve blood pressure and cardiorespiratory fitness.

For days and times, call 802-257-7570 or visit the Senior Center page on the town's website, www.brattleboro.org.

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.