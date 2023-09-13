NEWFANE — Volunteers work in the kitchen of the Newfane Church to make about 210 apple pies over multiple days as they get ready for the annual Heritage Festival, set for the weekend of Oct. 8.
Volunteers file into the kitchen of the Newfane Church to make about 210 apple pies over multiple days as they get ready for the annual Heritage Festival, set of the weekend of Oct. 8. Purchase local photos online.
Lois Cutting, of Townshend, and Marie Malmstedt, of Newfane, slice apples at the kitchen of the Newfane Church on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, as volunteers get ready for the annual Heritage Festival set for the weekend of Oct. 8.
Dwight Decker, of Newfane, peels apples at the kitchen of the Newfane Church on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, as volunteers get ready for the annual Heritage Festival set for the weekend of Oct. 8.
Elsie Garbe, of Newfane, slices apples at the kitchen of the Newfane Church on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, as volunteers get ready for the annual Heritage Festival set for the weekend of Oct. 8.
Ann Allbee, of Townshend, rolls out a pie crust at the kitchen of the Newfane Church on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, as volunteers get ready for the annual Heritage Festival set for the weekend of Oct. 8.
Nancy Derosia, of Townshend, fills the apples pies at the kitchen of the Newfane Church on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, as volunteers get ready for the annual Heritage Festival set for the of Oct. 8.