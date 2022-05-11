RUTLAND — A Vernon man who a mental health expert said exhibited "a highly unconventional problem solving style" should be held without bail, according to a motion for detention filed in federal court today.
Nathan Carman, 28, will be arraigned today at 1 p.m. on one charge of murder on the high seas and seven counts of fraud.
In court documents filed after his arrest on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont states Carman had killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, in 2013, and his mother, Linda Carman, in 2016, to gain access to his grandfather’s estate, valued at tens of millions of dollars.
While Carman has been indicted in the death of his mother, he has not been charged in the death of his grandfather, though court documents and a news release from the U.S. attorney states that he did, in fact, kill Chakalos with a Sig Sauer rifle.
On May 2, a federal grand jury sitting in Rutland returned a sealed indictment, charging Carman with three counts of mail fraud, four counts of wire fraud and murder on the high seas. If convicted of murder, he could be sentenced to life in prison. Each of the fraud charges carries a 10-year sentence.
The U.S. Attorney's Office contends that Carman poses a flight of risk, and that he is a danger to the community, and therefore should be held pending trial.
"For an individual who would kill his own family members, nothing is off the table," states the motion. "Carman is alleged to have killed for money, and there is no reason to believe he would not also kill to gain advantage in a criminal case, particularly to avoid the possibility of life imprisonment."
The motion for pretrial detention also notes that Carman has been treated for mental illness since he was 5 years old.
"Carman’s mental instability, which has gone untreated for the past decade, provides further reason to believe that he poses a danger."
The motion states Carman, who was diagnosed pervasive developmental disorder, was medicated from the time he was 7 years old until he was 17.
"Records indicate that medication was, in part, intended to help manage anger. At the age of 9, evaluators expressed concern about Carman’s 'social difficulties' and 'explosive rages,' highlighting episodes 'in which he can become aggressive.'"
Carman also does not appear to have any meaningful community ties, states the motion.
"He has limited human connections and little personal interaction with other people. ... Carman’s history and characteristics include the obvious fact that, in addition to having little or no human connections, he has little or no empathy for others."