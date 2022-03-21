Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — The River Gallery School hosted a Holi celebration on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring. One of the traditions is tossing different colors of powder at people or smearing the dry powder on each other's faces. It could be described as a water fight with dry powder.

