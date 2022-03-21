BRATTLEBORO — The River Gallery School hosted a Holi celebration on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring. One of the traditions is tossing different colors of powder at people or smearing the dry powder on each other's faces. It could be described as a water fight with dry powder.
Sallie Banta, of Brattleboro, Vt., uses a stamp covered in paint during a Holi celebration at The River Gallery School, in Brattleboro, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Holi, a Hindu festival, celebrates the arrival of spring.
Sarah Edelglass, 7, from Marlboro, Vt., works on a picture during a Holi celebration at The River Gallery School, in Brattleboro, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Holi, a Hindu festival, celebrates the arrival of spring.
Charlie Savage, 5, of Brattleboro, tosses color at his father, Hunter, during a Holi celebration at The River Gallery School, in Brattleboro, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. One of the traditions of Holi is with the tossing of different colors at people or smearing the dry powder on each other's faces. It could be described as a water fight with dry powder.
Solveig Spring, 4, of Brattleboro, Vt., shows off the colors on hands during a Holi celebration at The River Gallery School, in Brattleboro, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. One of the traditions of Holi is with the tossing of different colors at people or smearing the dry powder on each other's faces. It could be described as a water fight with dry powder.
