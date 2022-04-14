BRATTLEBORO — The upcoming weekend is holy to three major religions, with the focus on Good Friday, Passover, Easter and Ramadan. Passover will go from sunset on April 15 to April 23. Ramadan began April 1 and will end on May 1. Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, April 17.
The occurrence of Passover, Ramadan and Easter all falling in April is a coincidence that happens about every 33 years. The religious observances also coincide with the start of spring and its suggestions of new life, rebirth, and growth.