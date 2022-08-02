HINSDALE, N.H. — Firefighters lugged hoses and gear nearly 300 yards up a steep hill to combat a brush fire in Pisgah State Park on Tuesday.
The call originally came in on Monday evening. Using drones with thermal imagery, the team located the fire. Because of low visibility, they determined it was safer to return in the morning.
In the early morning hours, before the heat of the day sunk in, the team of firefighters encircled the arc-shaped strip of fire. They used town water but also found a brook near the hilltop as a supply.
Several departments responded to a brush fire in Pisgah Park off Route 63, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The fire was believed to be started by a lightning strike that occurred a few days ago. The fire was roughly half an acre wide but filled with deep brush making it hard for the crews to put out.
Jason Willette, a firefighter from the Guilford Fire Department, uses a rake to help fight a brush fire in Pisgah Park off Route 63, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
Jason Willette, a firefighter from the Guilford Fire Department, uses a rake to help fight a brush fire in Pisgah Park off Route 63, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
Hinsdale, N.H., Firefighter George Benedict sprays water onto a brush fire in Pisgah Park off Route 63, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
Hinsdale, N.H., Firefighter George Benedict sprays water onto a brush fire in Pisgah Park off Route 63, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
Hinsdale Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny said he believes the fire has been burning for days and possibly started from a lightning strike. He also added that, because of the depth of the brush, the team could be out there for most of Tuesday.
The chief didn’t rule out potential flare ups during the week, which could require firefighters to hike back up the hill to deal with those.
Six departments responded to the fire. No injuries were reported.
