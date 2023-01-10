BRATTLEBORO — A 22-year-old man accused of causing multiple altercations at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital was arraigned Friday and released on the condition he receive another mental health evaluation.
In October 2022, Kyle Hamilton, of Brattleboro, received a no trespass order after an incident in which he made threats toward hospital staff and had to be forcibly removed from the property.
Between then and Jan. 5, when Hamilton was taken into custody after another incident at the hospital, he has been back to the hospital causing problems “about 10 times,” said Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein during Hamilton’s arraignment on Friday.
Gartenstein told Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes that Hamilton, who has a no trespass order forbidding him from going to the hospital, has “engaged in similar conduct” during a visit to Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend, and has a pending charge of credit card fraud.
“It appears there’s also a felony unlawful mischief charge pending in Bennington County that relates to alleged damage of property ... when he was a patient at [Southwestern] Vermont Medical Center,” noted Hayes.
In the Jan. 5 incident, Hamilton made threats toward staff and was again forcibly removed from the property, according to court documents.
“I would note,” said Gartenstein, “that [Kyle Hamilton] was on probation for lots of dockets ... for repeatedly going to the Brattleboro hospital and disturbing operations there and engaging in violent, threatening behavior there. ... We have brought this to the attention of Probation and Parole [Offices], and they have indicated on a number of occasions that it doesn’t meet their emergency arrest criteria and haven’t taken steps other than deal with mental health issues ...”
Joshua Atkisson, Hamilton’s public defender, told the court that his client’s troubles seem to have begun in late February 2022.
“Obviously, there are mental health concerns here,” said Atkisson. “There have been two, perhaps three, inpatient recommendations in March and April of last year.”
Those assessments, which lasted 72 hours, were conducted by the Vermont Department of Mental Health.
“The Department of Mental Health has been fairly clear in this matter, going back to last year, that they ... will not be providing him an inpatient placement.”
One of the reasons, said Atkisson, is that there are wait lists for inpatient treatment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 has only exacerbated the underlying issue that has been the same for many years — a lack of resources for mental health services and inadequate inpatient mental health facilities,” Atkisson told the Reformer on Tuesday. “From my perspective, DMH has to manage their very limited resources, and this results in only a handful of the most acute cases being determined to require inpatient treatment. The rest of individuals with serious, but not remarkably acute mental illnesses, are in our communities, and increasingly, our prisons.”
But Atkission noted during the Friday court hearing that Hamilton, who was recently homeless, is receiving housing and supportive services in Brattleboro from Pathways Vermont, which, according to its website, has a mission “to end homelessness in Vermont and provide innovative mental health alternatives.”
Probation and Parole, and Pathways are recommending Hamilton receive either inpatient treatment or another inpatient evaluation, said Atkisson.
“He’s welcome to return [to Pathways] if he was released today,” he said, asking the court to give Hamilton a ride from jail in Southern State Correctional Institute in Springfield back to Brattleboro.
“If anything, he’s less of a risk now for flight from prosecution than he was back in ... 2022, because he at that time was not affiliated with Pathways. He was homeless in the community, judge, and he was not on probation. Now he’s got a probation officer and probation conditions, and he is affiliated with Pathways, and he has his own residence.”
Hayes agreed to let Hamilton out on conditions that include abiding by a curfew from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. and stay 500 feet away from Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, unless he is going there for treatment or for an emergency.
The Vermont Department of Corrections cannot comment on an ongoing case, nor can it comment on an individual’s health status and/or treatment,” wrote Isaac Dayno, spokesman for the DOC, in an email.
“However, I will note that this individual is being supervised appropriately, as outlined by DOC policy,” he wrote.
Emergency arrests are not a DOC-sanctioned solution to an individual experiencing a mental health crisis, he added.
“DOC exercises emergency arrests extremely rarely and only in cases presenting an imminent threat to public safety,” wrote Dayno.
Gina Pattison, spokeswoman for BMH, told the Reformer that violent aggressive behavior at a place of healing, such as a hospital, is “simply unacceptable.”
“Such actions jeopardize the physical and mental well-being of our staff, patients and our entire community,” she said. “They also disrupt critical workflows and divert valuable resources away from patient care.”
Pattison said BMH will continue to work closely with state agencies and other hospitals to protect their patients, staff and visitors.
“We recognize these events are not unique to BMH, but are a challenge at all hospitals across the state and the nation.”
“We need more resources for those in mental health crisis,” said Devon Green, vice president of government relations for the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems. “We are seeing a rise in aggressive behavior at our hospitals statewide, and it is not limited to any one population. Our health and social services are underfunded and understaffed, while our patients are coming to the hospital sicker, creating an extremely stressful environment in our emergency departments.”
The Vermont Department of Mental Health had not responded to a request for comment prior to press time.