SAXTONS RIVER — Saxtons River Elementary School had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation styles to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.
1 of 11
Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, pulls a table cloth out from under Lillian Kissell, a fourth-grader at Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation style to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.
Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation style to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.
Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation style to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.
Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation style to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.
Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation style to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.
Students at Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., watch a bean bag fly through the air and bouncing off a ball during “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” performed by Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Students at Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., watch a bean bag fly through the air and bouncing off a ball during “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” performed by Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation style to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.
Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation style to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.
Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation style to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.
Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, pulls a table cloth out from under Lillian Kissell, a fourth-grader at Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation style to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation style to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation style to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation style to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation style to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students at Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., watch a bean bag fly through the air and bouncing off a ball during “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” performed by Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students at Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., watch a bean bag fly through the air and bouncing off a ball during “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” performed by Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation style to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation style to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Saxtons River Elementary School, in Saxtons River, Vt., had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation style to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.