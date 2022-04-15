Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

SAXTONS RIVER — Saxtons River Elementary School had a visit from Dr. Quinton Quark, a.k.a Ted Lawrence, as he performed his show “Slapstick Science, The Notion of Motion” to the students on Friday, April 15, 2022. He used numerous demonstrations and unique props and presentation styles to teach the children about inertia, what a force is, what “acceleration” means, and how “action & reaction” work.

PHOTOS: Slapstick Science

1 of 11

PURCHASE PHOTOS