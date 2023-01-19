Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
BRATTLEBORO — Snow didn’t stop people from gathering at Pliny Park to hold a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Snow didn't stop people from gathering at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to hold a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Libby Bennett, director of development & communications at Groundworks Collaborative speaks during a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Kenneth Ganem, a Buddhist street minister, kneels in prayer during a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Kenneth Ganem, a Buddhist street minister, holds a candle during a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Drew Stickney speaks during a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Snow didn't stop people from gathering at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to hold a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Libby Bennett, director of development & communications at Groundworks Collaborative speaks during a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Snow didn’t stop people from gathering at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to hold a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Kenneth Ganem, a Buddhist street minister, kneels in prayer during a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Snow didn’t stop people from gathering at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to hold a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Kenneth Ganem, a Buddhist street minister, holds a candle during a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Snow didn’t stop people from gathering at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to hold a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Snow didn’t stop people from gathering at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to hold a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Snow didn’t stop people from gathering at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to hold a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Snow didn’t stop people from gathering at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to hold a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Drew Stickney speaks during a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Snow didn’t stop people from gathering at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to hold a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Snow didn’t stop people from gathering at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to hold a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Snow didn’t stop people from gathering at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to hold a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Snow didn’t stop people from gathering at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to hold a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Snow didn’t stop people from gathering at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to hold a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Snow didn’t stop people from gathering at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to hold a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Snow didn’t stop people from gathering at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to hold a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Snow didn’t stop people from gathering at Pliny Park in Brattleboro to hold a candlelight vigil for people facing homelessness on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The candlelight vigil was hosted by Groundworks Collaborative to commemorate Vermont's annual Homelessness Awareness Day.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.