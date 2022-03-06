TOWNSHEND — A big pile of school supplies is coming to Townshend Elementary thanks to a giveaway recognizing teachers for being rock stars.
"Many of the teachers will be purchasing books for their classrooms, which often comes out of our own money," said Kris Jerz, fifth grade teacher at Townshend Elementary.
Jerz collected wish lists from teachers. She said pre-k teachers purchased toys including puzzles and another class is getting items for its Science Technology Engineering and Math programming.
Principal Craig Roach said Townshend Elementary received a $1,000 Amazon gift card from TCC, one of the nation's largest Verizon retailers, after being nominated by a parent whose children attended the school before he started. The money will be divided up evenly between teachers at the school.
"Any additional money that can help support kids and the classroom culture is always super important," Roach said, especially when it isn't coming out of the pockets of teachers. "We're obviously really grateful to have this. It gives us a little bit of breathing room."
Altogether, the K-5 school has eight classrooms including two pre-k classes.
Roach said he loves his school and his job. He noted the field of education has been in tough in recent years but teachers continue giving it their all.
The gift cards provided not only relief, Roach said, "but a little bit of excitement and lightening of the mood." Staff and teachers feel recognized, he added.
"As educators, we love our jobs and we love our kids and we will spend our own money to make sure kids are getting the support they need and the materials they need," he said. Teachers will cover the cost of supplies "because we feel it's important. It's nice to have that come back."
In TCC's ninth annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway, participating stores delivered teacher appreciation boxes to 520 schools nationwide to benefit and support their educators, according to a news release. As a part of the giveaway’s Big Impact, TCC picked 23 of the schools to receive $1,000 each to further support their biggest needs.
“All of us have been impacted by a teacher in one way or another, and we wanted to show our gratitude to the educators at these schools who invest an immense amount of time, energy and even money, to help their students succeed,” Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC, said in a news release. “We look forward to seeing how each of these schools utilize the funding in order to provide optimal educational experiences for their students.”
The giveaway also marks the first event of TCC’s 10 Days of Giving, a company-wide celebration leading up to its 10th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, which has donated more than 1.2 million backpacks full of school supplies to students since 2013.