DUMMERSTON — When the members of the Putney Rowing Club bought five acres at the end of Dummerston Station Road three years ago for the purpose of locating a new boathouse, they didn't realize they needed to submit an Act 250 application to the state.
They received approval from the town two years ago and began pulling thousands of pounds of junk cars, barrels of oil, discarded car batteries and other junk from along the river and brought in fill to prevent further erosion from stormwater runoff spewing from a pipe under the railroad tracks.
They poured a concrete pad and began erecting the frame of the building that is meant to house the rowing shells, some of them 45-feet long.
And then everything came to a stop.
"They were informed that the parcel that they had purchased was part of a larger parcel that was subject to Act 250," said the rowing club's attorney, Hans Huessy, of MSK in Burlington, during a public hearing in the Dummerston Community Center on West Road last Thursday. "The Putney Rowing Club is a public club, it's open to all members of the public. It's a volunteer organization operating on a limited budget, doing the best they can, and hoping to build the sport in this area as its popularity increases and to give the public access to another way to use this wonderful resource that you have, the Connecticut River."
"All of us row the river, almost daily," said Peter Cortes, spokesman for the rowing club. "We come to know it intimately. And we're committed, probably more committed, as anyone to keeping the river in good shape. ... This is a long-term commitment we're making to the property [and the river] ... It's not just the commitment to getting this done."
Earlier on Thursday morning, the members of the commission walked the site and saw the damage caused by stormwater runoff and how the rowing club erected a small berm to prevent further erosion. They also walked down the gulley caused by the erosion to the river's edge, where the club hopes to install concrete blocks to which they will anchor a ramp. To the ramp, the rowing club with connect a four-piece, 48-foot, floating dock, from which they will launch their shells. The floating dock will be anchored to the shore with cables, but removed and stored during the winter.
The vision of a new boathouse on the river has been held up by the need for an Act 250 permit and the rowing club's finances, which limits its ability to hire professional planners and consultants.
Membership in the Putney Rowing Club varies, between 30 and 50 members, and it is funded with dues and its annual Green Mountain Head Regatta, this year to be held on Oct. 1, 2023. About 300 participants show up to row in a 3-mile stake race for singles and doubles. This year's event will be held at Herrick's Cove in Rockingham and there are no plans to hold it at the proposed boathouse site, which can fit only 14 cars at a time.
For years, the Putney Rowing Club has kept its row boats out of the weather in two small shelters at the end of Putney Landing Road, a spot which is also actually in Dummerston.
In the winter, members moved their boats to a building on the Putney property of master boatbuilder Graeme King, who three years ago folded up his oars and moved back to his homeland, Australia.
Cortes, who rowed for Yale and graduated in 1969 with a degree in physics and later earned a PhD from Cornell in plant physiology, drew up the site plan for the Act 250 application, which the members of the commission noted was missing some details they need to make their decision on whether to issue a permit to allow the rowing club to finish building the boathouse.
He said that while his course of study included fluid mechanics, this is the first site plan and stormwater plan he has designed.
The site plan calls for a catch basin to divert water from the pipe under the railroad tracks and into a culvert that will direct water into the river. The culvert is to be placed in a gully that has eroded due to uncontrolled runoff and the gully will be filled in around the pipe, with loose stone, or rip-rap, placed at the outlet at the bank of the river.
The catch basin and culvert are meant to prevent further erosion to the largest gully on the property, which is about 30 feet across. The rowing club hopes to grade the gully and use it for access to the river.
"The erosion was being stopped by people putting old cars and various other stuff in the gully and then a new gully would form," said Cortes, during the visit to the site. There are at least four erosion gullies on the property the rowing club hopes will be ameliorated with the catch basin and culvert.
Thomas O'Neill, a rowing club member, noted the pipe under the tracks drains a farm field between Interstate 91 and the railroad tracks and the overflow only happens during intense storms with lots of rainfall.
The club was notified in February by an analyst in the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources that a stormwater construction permit wasn't required for the project, though a stormwater permit might be required. Earlier, in May 2021, the club received a stream alteration permit to grade the gully for access to the river.
Elizabeth Lord, an attorney for the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, told the commission that because of the shape of the property, which is very long and narrow along the river, it poses particular challenges for the rowing club.
"Typically, for something like the Connecticut River, we would ask for 100 foot riparian buffer," she said, noting the slab that has been poured as a base for the boathouse is in that buffer, as is an existing home on the site, which the rowing club hopes to renovate and rent. She also noted that some mature trees were removed by the rowing club before the Act 250 application was submitted.
"The agency is hoping to see what we can do to make the best of the situation and what the applicant is willing to put on the table [to provide] some mitigation measures and improve the site design ..." said Lord.
"The Putney Rowing Club’s application presents factors that warrant consideration of a riparian management plan in this case, based on the site constraints ... the project purpose ... and the fact that commencement of construction has already begun ... necessitating additional mitigation," wrote Lord in documents presented to the commission.
The commission asked the rowing club to update its application to include a revised site plan noting where cars will be parked, where and what types of trees and shrubs the club hopes to plant, the location of the ramp and docks, and comments from a stormwater professional on the adequacy of the proposed catch basin and culvert.
Vermont has nine environmental commissions around the state, consisting of three community members and four alternates. The Act 250 District 2 Commission reviews applications in Windham County and the southern portion of Windsor County.
During Thursday's hearing in Dummerston, the members included Chairwoman Kelley Tully, David Moulton and alternate Julie Schmitz.