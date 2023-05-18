BRATTLEBORO — A man with more than 80 charges pending will be placed into the custody of the Department of Mental Health and will begin receiving in-patient care starting May 23.
"This is really great news for Mr. Abdul-Kareem and the community," said Windham County Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes on Thursday afternoon.
Charges against Misbah Abdul-Kareem, 38, have stretched back to 2019, most of them minor incidents including disorderly conduct, trespassing, theft, and violating the conditions of his release.
Late last year he was deemed incompetent to stand trial. In March, after eight months in jail, he was released from detention after the Department of Mental Health concluded he didn't need in-patient care.
"I expect if I approve this order, I’ll be seeing [Abdul-Kareem] for a new charge within the next 10 days," said Hayes during the March hearing. "I’ll be shocked if that’s not the case."
The next day, Abdul-Kareem reportedly broke into a Brattleboro home and shortly after he was taken into custody of the Department of Corrections, where he will remain until May 23.
During a March 20 hearing in Brattleboro, Judge Jennifer Barrett abruptly ended the testimony of a mental health screener, saying the woman didn’t fully understand state statute and characterized her as "not a credible witness."
The next day, in a hearing before Hayes, the judge heard from another screener, expressed dismay, saying she suspected the screenings were “biased ... anything to avoid an in-patient order.”
"The State's Attorney's office has communicated consistently to the Department of Mental Health its position that the defendant was not safe for release into the community, particularly given the offenses that he's charged with committing in the last six to nine months," said Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein during the hearing on Thursday before Hayes. "It took some time for the Department of Mental Health to ultimately come around and agree that the defendant was not appropriate for release on an order of non-hospitalization ..."
During the hearing, Abdul-Kareem stated he was not a danger to the public.
"He has no ill will and bad intent," said Mimi Brill, supervising attorney in the Windham County Public Defender's Office. "He's willing to remain in the facility until this all happens, which is great because he knows that that's going to be the best outcome for him. ... It's been a long trip to get here."
Abdul-Kareem’s mother, Aiyana BlackHawk, who lives in Boston, told the Reformer in March that the youngest of her six children has struggled with his mental health since he was 19.