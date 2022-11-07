BRATTLEBORO — A Brattleboro resident has converted a longtime passion into an entrepreneurial opportunity.
Ian Kiehle has been collecting books for nearly 30 years. Three months ago, he opened Book Lovers, a used bookstore on Flat Street that sells “good condition, second-hand books in a variety of subjects.”
“The reason for accumulating so many books was to obviously have a store at some point,” Kiehle said. “Getting books is not difficult, but curating books, or having books that people want, that’s a whole different ball of wax.”
In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kiehle became aware that the Vermont Center for Photography was relocating to High Street and that the space they were occupying would be available. He reached out to the landlord, Peter Johnson, who agreed to rent a portion of the space that Vermont Center for Photography was using to Kiehle.
At the time, Kiehle said he was spending a fair amount of money to keep his books, somewhere between 7,000 to 8,000, in climate-controlled storage. The space becoming available created an opportunity and Kiehle took the risk.
In October of last year, he moved all his books out of storage into what was the Vermont Center for Photography’s dark room and began setting up the shop in his spare time.
With some help from a friend, he began thinking of categories to include in his store by looking at the specialty sections from a flyer for used bookstores in Massachusetts as a guide. He not only included some standard categories such as contemporary fiction and sci-fi and fantasy, but he also created a couple of unique categories, such as "Conspiracies and Other Bad Vibes," a section he said people have liked so far. In addition to his popular science section, he also included an "Unpopular Science" section, which includes books on math and physics.
Book Lovers had a soft opening on July 29. Since that time, Kiehle has not just been rolling out his existing inventory, but actively buying more books to increase his quantities for specific genres.
“I wanted to make sure that the contemporary fiction was a good selection as soon as I opened my doors,” Kiehle said. “I was able to … have a decent sci-fi, fantasy section, because I was able to accumulate a collection. So, that’s nice. Now what I need to do is plug the holes as it sells.”
Kiehle has been taking some cues from his customers who walk in the store. If there is a specific author or subject that they are looking for that he does not have, he later begins researching the author, or genre, to potentially add to his store.
One of the challenges in owning a used bookstore, he said, is that making a call to a distributor to bring in a certain author or title is not an option.
As a small business owner, there are some other challenges, as well.
To try to gain more foot traffic, one unconventional approach Kiehle has taken is to stay open until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
“Downtown Brattleboro tends to roll up the carpet for shopping around 5 or 6,” Kiehle said. “But … there’s some people, let’s say they’re a book lover, and they work until 6 p.m. downtown. It gives them about an hour and a half to come browse.”
As a new business, one of the challenges Kiehle said he is facing is having people find his business.
“The obvious challenge is I chose this funky little corner where nothing’s going on,” Kiehle said. “I’m right behind the (former) Sanel (Auto Parts) building, which is probably going to be under construction for the next couple of years. Experienced Goods thrift store moved from their location at the ground level of the Transportation Center.”
One way he plans to increase visibility is through signs, and is exploring a couple other possibilities.
“I’m trying to make every obstacle be an opportunity. They put up construction fencing around the Sanel building. So, I’d like to talk to the developers about maybe being able to put some signs on the fencing saying ‘Used books around the corner,’” Kiehle said. “The town has already told me that I can have a sandwich board sign, and I want to explore the possibility of actually putting it out on Main Street in front of Sam’s … that simply says ‘Used books, 49 Flat Street.’”
Despite the challenges, Kiehle has an eye toward the future and said he is in it for the long haul. While the location is off the beaten path, Kiehle noted that the Vermont Center for Photography and some other businesses had a lot of success in that location before moving to bigger spaces. Furthermore, he said it was a space he wanted for his business.
“I chose this space deliberately, and I’m glad I have the landlord that I do,” Kiehle said. “Peter Johnson has really worked with me in some positive ways while I was trying to get the store open.”
Book Lovers is located on 49 Flat St. in Brattleboro and is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.