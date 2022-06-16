BRATTLEBORO — A line formed at the door as the moment that many have been waiting for finally arrived: the reopening of Experienced Goods thrift store in its new location. Now at 80 Flat Street, across the street from its previous location at the Transportation Center, people packed the store Thursday as they looked through shelves for clothes and other interesting finds.
Gemma Chanpoli, the project manger in charge of creating the new space for Experienced Goods, talked about how this project has been in the works for the past year, and how they have been preparing the new spot for nearly six months.
“Experienced Goods has a wonderful following in town. It’s kind of one of those places where everybody feels comfortable to shop. It’s a very affordable place,” said Chanpoli. “Folks have been really excited. They’ve been coming by every day looking in the door, waiting to get in.”
Experienced Goods closed its old location in the spring to make the move across the street, so its intake facilities will be in the same spot as the retail shop. Paul Belogour, who also owns the Reformer’s parent company, Vermont News & Media, is the owner of 80 Flat St., which is also known as the CF Church Building.
Joe Dever, from Brattleboro, Vt., looks at some of the clothes at Experienced Goods, in Brattleboro, Vt., as the new location opened at 80 Flat St. on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Dever said if he can’t find what he wants here he goes to Sam’s to keep it all local.
Experienced Goods, in Brattleboro, Vt., reopened its doors at its new location at 80 Flat St. to a flood of people on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Jadę Skibniowsky, 6, of Brattleboro, Vt., plays with a fan at Experienced Goods' new location at 80 Flat St. on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Starr Gutierrez, of Westminster, Vt., looks over some of the shoes at Experienced Goods' new location at 80 Flat St. in Brattleboro, on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Donna K-Brooks, of Brattleboro, Vt., looks at the books, at Experienced Goods, in Brattleboro, Vt., during the reopening at the new location 80 Flat Street on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Maureen MacDonald, a volunteer at Experienced Goods, in Brattleboro, Vt., puts prices on hats in the back of the store during the reopening at the new location on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Philip Castle, of Brattleboro, Vt., smiles while trying on hats at Experienced Goods, in Brattleboro, Vt., during the reopening at the new location 80 Flat Street on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Chanpoli, who has been working at Experienced Goods for 25 years, added that another importance of the shop is that it helps fund Brattleboro Area Hospice.
“We provide about 65 percent of the operating budget (for the Hospice),” said Chanpoli.
The new spot allows free parking for its customers. Experienced Goods has also expanded its business online.