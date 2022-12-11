WEST DOVER — All aboard Sundance Express, one of two new high-speed chairlifts coming to Mount Snow this season.
"We're very excited about it," said Brian Suhadolc, general manager at Mount Snow. "When you do big projects like this, it's very rewarding when you reach the end and you see the guests and how much it's going to enhance the guest experience, honestly."
Sundance Express opened to the public Sunday. The six-passenger high-speed lift replaced two fixed-grip triples, Sundance and Tumbleweed, which together could be used to get to the summit.
"The Sunday scaries don’t exist when there’s a new lift in town," Mount Snow said on its Facebook page announcing the grand opening of the lift would be at 9 a.m. Sunday and include "a banner break, free brown butter maple cookies, Nature Valley bars, and a limited edition commemorative Sundance magnet."
Guests also could enter the Sundance Opening Day giveaway for the chance to win a Heavy Metal double chair. Triple chairs from Sundance are now on the Heavy Metal lift at Carinthia, Mount Snow's terrain park face.
At Sunbrook, a four-passenger high-speed lift is replacing a fixed-grip quad.
"We're working really hard on that lift and we're hoping to get to the end of that lift in the very near future," Suhadolc said.
Doppelmayr USA, Inc., manufactured the new chairlifts and installed them at Mount Snow. Suhadolc said supply chain issues created some challenges, however, he can't thank the employees at Mount Snow enough for working so hard to get the new chairlift open.
"They took full charge of it," he said.
Suhadolc called the lift "another avenue out of a base area" and hopes it will enhance the experience at the Sundance lodge. He declined to disclose the price tag of the investment, saying the company keeps such numbers private.
The plan calls for running all three lifts to the summit — Sundance Express, Summit Express and Bluebird Express — every weekend. Sundance Express will run seven days a week, Suhadolc said.