DUMMERSTON — Camp is a place to make friends, have fun and enjoy traditions that have carried on through the years. At the Green Mountain Girls Camp, on the last night, the groups get to enjoy two special traditions that date back more than 50 years. During the day the campers collect pieces of nature and place them on a log to make a wish before setting them on the fire. Camp Director Billie Slade said some of the wishes have been the same over the years ... to remain friends or return to camp next year. Another tradition is one where they gather quietly around the camp’s pool and light a candle and send it to drift in the water.
Green Mountain Girls Camp offered seven weekly sessions this summer, spanning from June 27 through Aug. 5.
Children get a candle lit before placing them into the pool as part of a last-night tradition at the Green Mountain Girls Camp, in Dummerston, Vt., on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Children roast marshmallows on the wishing logs that were set on fire as part of a last-night tradition at the Green Mountain Girls Camp, in Dummerston, Vt., on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
