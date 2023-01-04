MANCHESTER — Families with special needs children can sometimes feel like an island struggling on their own, burdened with questions that they’ve never felt comfortable asking.
Manchester’s Maria Cummins feels like she has the solution and is trying to bridge both gaps. Since July, every third Thursday of the month from 5 p.m. to close, she’s hosted “A Place of Inclusion” in the children’s room at Manchester Community Library.
Cummins, the mother of two children with special needs, understands better than anyone the challenges such families face. Cummins’ 12-year-old son, Stephen, a student at Manchester Elementary Middle School, has autism. Her 5-year-old son, James, is also speech delayed.
Cummins’ goal is to make some of those challenges a little less difficult for families by bringing more members of the community into the fold, and increasing education and exposure for those who aren’t very familiar with the issues these families live with day to day.
“It’s a special needs event, but you don’t have to be a family with a special needs child,” Cummins said in an announcement on Greater Northshire Access Television last Monday. “You could be [an aide], you could just be a friend that happened to meet someone at school, or a parent of a student who came home and talked about a friend they’ve met, like my son Stephen.”
Journalist and new member of the library’s board of trustees, Ann Graham, also used the opportunity to share information. A mother of a now-grown daughter with Down syndrome, Graham brought to the attention of the group a recent study on inclusion conducted by Boston Consulting Group.
The study focused on practices of inclusion of students with disabilities in 13 separate high-income countries where there are significant protections in place for those with special needs. Graham decided that their findings, ultimately that a “hybrid” model between “mainstreaming” students with disabilities or providing 100 percent specialized instruction is the course of action with the best outcome.
A Place of Inclusion, to this point, has mostly been an opportunity for special needs families to gather. This makes it a sounding board for frustrations between moms at times, but also a chance to decompress and help one another for a couple hours of what Cummins called “mommy time.”
“It’s really cathartic for all of us,” Cummins said. “You know, I thought this was going to be for the community, but I feel like I’m the one who’s gained.”
Cummins isn’t alone in that sentiment, though. Because statutes and school policies on privacy for families’ protection, it can sometimes be difficult for parents with special needs children to find each other. Several of the mothers present expressed gratitude for the network that Cummins and the library have given them.
“It’s really important. When our daughter was growing up, there wasn’t this sort of outreach within the schools,” Graham said.
“Confidentiality keeps the list secret. We don’t necessarily know who else’s kid is on an [individualized education plan],” added Julie Isaacs, the mother of a 21-year-old daughter with Down syndrome who is now off at school at a specialized post-secondary institute in Boston.
A Place of Inclusion gives these families a place where they know they can meet and be heard, and Cummins hopes to start attracting more than just by word of mouth.
“I ran into [Maria] in the parking lot after a thing at school and she told me, ‘Oh, we’re having a thing at the library,” said Becca Erb, another mother who has become a regular member of the group. “I said, ‘Great,’ because we’ve been in Manchester for years … and as far as making connections here in town, this is what we need.”
Cummins and the rest of the group have a greater vision for A Place of Inclusion, though. There still exists quite a disconnect between special needs families and the rest of the community, sometimes even with the schools the children attend.
The mothers at the meeting on Thursday were all too aware of the societal stereotypes that have developed for special needs parents being demanding or difficult to please.
“Everyone’s afraid,” Cummins said, speaking of special needs parents. “Because we become the crazy moms and the outcasts and the naysayers. There’s movies about it. There’s shows about it.”
Cummins wants to attract more educators and anyone else seeking a better understanding of children with special needs to start a dialogue, and clear up some of the misunderstandings that breed apprehension or outright avoidance.
Cummins often talks about needing her “village” for support, particularly as it pertains to Stephen right now. She wants to close some of the communication gap with those that work or interact with her son when she can’t be there.
“I want to give you the tools to make your day, and his day, go that much smoother,” she said.
When Cummins is asking for more from her village, she knows that her earnest and passionate nature can be a challenge for some people, but she doesn’t apologize for it.
“I hate that comment: ‘I don’t know how you do it,’” Cummins said. “Just like you would. It’s parenting. Don’t call it anything else.”
It doesn’t take long, talking with Cummins, to realize that she has only the best intentions, though. She’s aware of fears in the community of saying or doing the wrong thing around special needs children or their families, as if they’re walking a minefield of political correctness.
“I don’t want anybody to be scared,” she said. “I envision it to be this beautiful crowd where people walk by the library and see this beautiful crowd of all of us, just giggling and venting and communing in a way that no one’s an outsider. There’s no wrong question and no wrong answer.”
Anyone that has ever been uneasy with the subject need not worry about that with Cummins. She is ready to engage in frank and open discussion with anyone that wants to be educated, and is looking to provide an atmosphere where new friends can speak and learn freely.
“I want this to be comfortable. I want you to be comfortable when you see Stephen and when you talk to him … when you invite him for a playdate or a birthday party.”