BRATTLEBORO — Last week, a contractor from All States Material Group under contract by the town of Brattleboro repaved South Main Street.
Dan Tyler, the head of Brattleboro Public Works, said that next spring or summer the Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro bridge project will be closing a section of Vernon Road for a period of time up to 90 days.
“South Main, Cotton Mill and Fairground Road, will become the primary detour,” said Tyler. “Anticipating the increased traffic and given the condition of the road, we applied for and received a VTrans grant to cover a major portion of the project. The project is not part of the bridge project, but a direct result of.”
Earlier in the summer a crew performed a sidewalk project on South Main ahead of the new pavement. The paving project is a mill and fill project, where 1.5 inches was removed and a new 1.5 inches put down. The crew will be applying pavement marking this week.