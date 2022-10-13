JAMAICA — If not for a handful of serendipitous events on a brilliant fall day, Ozzy the dog's first foray into Jamaica State Park could've ended up as his last.
"We were in Jamaica State Park on the West River Trail with our two dogs," said Sarah Fontana. "They were following us on the trail, running around, and next thing we know, Ozzy was squealing."
"It was a really gruesome cut," said Aidan Cohen. "I could see all the way to his bone on his leg. And it was pulsating blood. It was squirting blood."
The couple had no time to think about how Ozzy got cut.
"It was enough to make us panic," said Fontana, who moved to Jamaica from Bozeman, Montana, with Cohen just a few months ago.
The first bit of serendipity arrived as Cohen was carrying Ozzy, a 4-year-old black lab mix, down the trail, with at least a mile to go to get to the park and no mobile phone service, in the form of a bicycle rider.
"She just took off and rode as fast as she could to the park entrance," said Cohen.
The second bit of serendipity arrived moments later: two park rangers with a golf cart speeding down the trail.
"We got Ozzy onto the golf cart and rode out of there and I, in a frantic frenzy, got a cell and called the police," said Fontana.
When they arrived at the park, the third bit of serendipity was waiting for them — a sheriff's deputy.
"We just had first aid training a couple of days before," said Sgt. Ladd Wilbur. "And one of the topics that was covered was tourniquet."
Wilbur was able to fasten the tourniquet on Ozzy's right front leg just above the elbow and put the dog in the cruiser of Deputy Robert O'Connor, who had arrived shortly after Ozzy arrived at the park, for a quick sprint to West River Valley Veterinary Service in Newfane.
Another stroke of luck was the couple being on the West River Trail, the former railbed of the West River Railroad, which accommodated the golf cart.
"There's a couple of other trails we have that if it had happened, like at Hamilton Falls, we couldn't have gotten to them as easily," said Park Manager Lauren Pellegrino.
As soon as the bicyclist notified them about the hurt dog, park employees Mike Cavanaugh and Jeremiah Beck jumped into the golf cart and sped up the trail.
"We had a really great team this year," said Pellegrino. "Everybody had a really good head on their shoulders."
After Ozzy was sent to the vet, they went up the trail to see what the dog might have injured itself on, but nothing obvious jumped out at them.
"Because of the history in this area, there is some old rebar and could be broken glass from the railroad when it was operational," said Pellegrino. "It could also just be a sharp rock."
Ozzy is healing up now and is back on all four of his legs.
"What a terrible day," said Cohen. "But then when you take a look at it, you step back, and all the stars that aligned for us to save our dog ... It was actually a pretty good day."
"It's so amazing to have him just bopping around the house again," said Fontana.
Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson said a deputy's job is never boring.
"We prepare for any eventuality," he said. "While tourniquet training isn't necessarily designed for implementation on a canine, we're happy to see a creative solution that ultimately led to a life-saving event for Ozzy."
Deputy Ashley Pinger, the sheriff's animal control officer, assisted in coordinating with the vet to get Ozzie quick treatment.
Fontana and Cohen were in such a frenzy that they didn't get the name of the bike rider, but they thanked her, too.
"If it wasn't for her, it would have been a lot worse," said Fontana.