Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Various memorials, parades, and community gatherings were held throughout local communities on Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, 2023.

HINSDALE N.H. — Different groups participating in the annual Hinsdale Memorial Day Parade walked down Main Street on Monday to honor all those that have died in service to their country and community.

PHOTOS: Memorial Day Parade in Hinsdale

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.