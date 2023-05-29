Various memorials, parades, and community gatherings were held throughout local communities on Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, 2023.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
HINSDALE N.H. — Different groups participating in the annual Hinsdale Memorial Day Parade walked down Main Street on Monday to honor all those that have died in service to their country and community.
Various memorials, parades, and community gatherings were held throughout local communities on Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Olivia Schriner, 2, from Hinsdale, N.H., blows bubbles before the start of the annual Hinsdale Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Boy Scout Gabriel Barker, of Troop 496 in Hinsdale, N.H., places flowers at a soldier memorial in Hinsdale during the annual Hinsdale Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Members of the Hinsdale, N.H. Firefighters salute during a small memorial service as part of the annual Hinsdale Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Raelynn Palmer, 3, of Hinsdale, N.H., waves the American flag during the annual Hinsdale Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
People wave flags during the annual Hinsdale N.H. Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Different groups participating in the annual Hinsdale N.H. Memorial Day Parade walk down Main Street on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Different groups participating in the annual Hinsdale N.H. Memorial Day Parade walk down Main Street on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Children run into the streets to get candy during the annual Hinsdale N.H. Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Children run into the streets to get candy during the annual Hinsdale N.H. Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Some local children walk their heifers down Main Street in Hinsdale, N.H., as part of the annual Hinsdale Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Some local children walk their heifers down Main Street in Hinsdale, N.H., as part of the annual Hinsdale Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Olivia Schriner, 2, from Hinsdale, N.H., blows bubbles before the start of the annual Hinsdale Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Boy Scout Gabriel Barker, of Troop 496 in Hinsdale, N.H., places flowers at a soldier memorial in Hinsdale during the annual Hinsdale Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Members of the Hinsdale, N.H. Firefighters salute during a small memorial service as part of the annual Hinsdale Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Raelynn Palmer, 3, of Hinsdale, N.H., waves the American flag during the annual Hinsdale Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
People wave flags during the annual Hinsdale N.H. Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Different groups participating in the annual Hinsdale N.H. Memorial Day Parade walk down Main Street on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Different groups participating in the annual Hinsdale N.H. Memorial Day Parade walk down Main Street on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Children run into the streets to get candy during the annual Hinsdale N.H. Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Children run into the streets to get candy during the annual Hinsdale N.H. Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Some local children walk their heifers down Main Street in Hinsdale, N.H., as part of the annual Hinsdale Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Some local children walk their heifers down Main Street in Hinsdale, N.H., as part of the annual Hinsdale Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
