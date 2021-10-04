Rain. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Updated: October 4, 2021 @ 6:00 pm
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
Tom Gilbert, crossing guard for Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, keeps an eye out for students as school gets out on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Tom Gilbert, crossing guard for Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, helps Huxley, 7, and Eloise Brown, 5, cross Western Avenue, in Brattleboro, Vt., during a rainy afternoon on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Tom Gilbert, crossing guard for Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, helps students cross Western Avenue, in Brattleboro, Vt., during a rainy afternoon on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Brandt Kurowski walks down Western Avenue, in Brattleboro, Vt., with his daughter, Dolma, in the rain as Academy School lets out for the day on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
BRATTLEBORO — A rainy Monday makes for a wet walk home for area students.
