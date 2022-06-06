BROOKLINE — In so many ways, Cynthia Nau touched the community she proudly called home since the 1950s.
“She was one of the nicest ladies you’d ever meet,” Wendy Dutton of Brookline said. “She just cared so much about her family and all the kids she taught.”
Nau died peacefully May 12 at her home in Brookline at the age of 89, according to her obituary.
“She was just a real treasure for the town of Brookline,” said Dot Maggio, chairwoman of the Brookline Select Board.
Laurie Nau-Martocci, Nau’s daughter and only surviving immediate family member, said her parents moved to their farm in Brookline in 1954. They had met in seventh grade in Stamford, Conn.
In Vermont, Nau was a Girl Scouts leader and her husband Courtney was a Boy Scouts Leader. The couple also ran the Buddy Werner League ski racing program at the now-defunct Maple Valley Ski Area in Dummerston.
Their home served as a dairy farm, kindergarten and child care. Nau-Martocci remembers children staying with the family during summers, living on the farm with her and siblings.
Dutton’s first memory of Nau is when she attended nursery school for the first day at about 4 years old.
“I remember crying and her holding me while my mom left and just telling me I would be OK,” Dutton said. “She was a big part of Brookline.”
In addition to the jobs done at home, Nau also worked at Maple Valley.
“For young kids,” Nau-Martocci said, “it was just such a great experience. As a family, after we did our chores, we would spend our weekends there.”
The couple also started West River Transportation. The company still provides local children with rides to school under a different owner.
Nau-Martocci said her mother enjoyed being a Justice of the Peace.
“She loved the responsibilities that came with that, counting votes,” she said. “I think she’s married two or three different couples.”
Nau also was involved in all of the historical committees, events and activities that she could be a part of, Nau-Martocci said.
“She was very integral in the refurbishing of the Round Schoolhouse in Brookline,” Nau-Martocci said. “Later in life, after she retired and her health started going down, she so wanted to continue staying involved.”
Nau had macular degeneration, causing her to lose most of her eyesight toward the end of her life. She wanted to volunteer to read in the community, Nau-Martocci said.
“Books and reading were her life,” she said.
Nau served as the librarian at Moore Free Library in Newfane from 1989 to 1996. In 1990, she became the school librarian at Brookline Elementary then later at NewBrook Elementary, when Newfane and Brookline merged, Townshend Elementary and Windham Elementary School until she retired in 2018. In 2010, she opened Teacher Treasures, a supply store for teachers that she ran for about nine years.
Nau worked in the schools until she was 85 and her teaching certificate needed to be renewed. She taught about three generations of West River Valley children, Nau-Martocci said.
Dutton’s daughter Lily Dutton had Nau as a librarian for about six years during school.
“She was a good one,” Lily Dutton said, describing how Nau would always try to find books that would be relatable to the local area.
Lily Dutton also remembers how Nau’s iPad would make cricket sounds if her children sent her a message and the students always thought there were a bunch of crickets in the library.
When Nau could no longer read, her daughter would read the newspaper to her every day.
“She followed the sports until the end, and town politics and history,” Nau-Martocci said.
Nau’s relatives were part of the Estey Organ Company in Brattleboro. She was involved in organizing the museum dedicated to its history.
When Nau and Courtney retired, they traveled cross country in a motorhome twice.
“They lived their life to the fullest to the end,” Nau-Martocci said.
About two years ago, Nau-Martocci moved back to Brookline from Arizona to help her mother.
“She was right where she wanted to be, on the farm, at home,” Nau-Martocci said, crediting her mother with instilling in her and her siblings a strong work ethic. “She fulfilled all of her dreams and wishes.”
Billie Slade, who runs the Wonder in the Woods early education program and Green Mountain Camp for Girls in Dummerston, grew up with Nau-Martocci. When she first went to the Nau family’s house in middle school, she was shocked that someone could have a school in their home.
“I just remember being mesmerized by this,” Slade said. “Those were the seeds that were planted for me.”
For the last 43 years, Slade hosted preschool in her homes and always looked up to Nau. She called Nau “the consummate teacher always.”
When Slade moved back to the area to run the camp 11 years ago, she told Nau that she inspired her to get into the field. The two would talk about children and their families at Teacher Treasures.
Slade said being able to tell Nau how instrumental she was in her life was a gift. She believes Nau guided a lot of teachers on a path that involved being respectful toward children.
Nau brought her love of books and reading to the community through the library and the schools, Dutton said. Nau and Dutton also would talk for long periods of time at Teacher Treasures.
“She was always showing me pictures of her grandchildren out west,” Dutton said. “They would call her and send her pictures.”
Nau would keep track of all her former students and their children, Dutton said.
Dutton’s family now farms a piece of land Nau and her husband used to own. Dutton said Nau would always ask about a particular patch of wildflowers, and Dutton would show her photos.
Maggio said when she became chairwoman of the Select Board, she went through old photo books in the town office to see what kinds of things the community had done in the past and Nau was included in every one she looked at “because she was so involved.”
Serving as cemetery commissioners together, Nau and Maggio would look at cemetery plots and discuss the history of the town. In Nau’s backyard is “a very old private cemetery,” Maggio said.
“She knew the history of everyone who is in that cemetery,” Maggio said. “She was quite amazing.”
Last year, Nau and Maggio helped host open houses once a month at the Round Schoolhouse, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
“She greeted everyone,” Maggio said. “Many of the people who came in were students of hers or neighbors, and she would be delightful in telling them stories about the Round Schoolhouse and its history.”
Maggio said the community is going to miss Nau “tremendously.”
The town has plans to have a memorial garden at the Round Schoolhouse with a dedication boulder from Nau’s homestead with a plaque describing her contributions to Brookline. A celebration of life will be held 1 to 3 p.m. June 18 at the NewBrook Fire House in Newfane.
Joyce VanPamelen, a teacher at NewBrook Elementary, was the teaching principal at Brookline Elementary School when she met Nau around 1975. Nau was planning to close Farm in the Dell Kindergarten at the time and she came to discuss transition plans for the students. VanPamelen and Nau went on to work together for many years in the schools. VanPamelen remembers Nau taking courses into her 80s.
Scotty Tabachnick, principal at NewBrook Elementary, said Nau served as an informal consultant for teachers.
“I think she was pretty strict, didn’t put up with a lot,” said Kristen Derry, a substitute teacher who attended Farm in the Dell.
Nau “had good classroom control,” Tabachnick said. “She was a traditionalist in the best sense of the word.”
Tabachnick said despite the rural upbringings of students, Nau exposed them to a wide range of experiences.
“A librarian could very much just blend in but she was just always with the children,” he said, and she would extend her days by working at the after-school program. “She was a hardy person.”
Tabachnick and VanPamelen described Nau being generous, as she would donate supplies or materials from her store to help the school.
“She really was an incredible person, an amazing woman, just a storied career and amazing person,” Tabachnick said. “She was an amazing advocate for the town of Brookline.”
Nau and her husband “were very supportive of another in their marriage” and very devoted to their children, VanPamelen said.