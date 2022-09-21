CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — About 30 people crammed between the stacks of the Chesterfield Town Library to learn why the annual employment contract for the library director wasn’t renewed.
However, they didn’t get the answers they were looking for.
Cathryn Harvey, chairwoman of the board, said board members are “not at liberty” to discuss the non-renewal of Kathleen Packard’s contract.
“It’s an ongoing legal process. We cannot talk about that in public.”
Packard’s one-year contract expired in August. The decision to not renew her contract was made in a not-for-public session and the details of that decision have not been revealed.
“I was wrongfully terminated,” Packard, a resident of Keene, N.H. told the Reformer on Wednesday. “I did not leave willingly. I am still legally in my opinion the director, and I want a public hearing and want to be able to present all the information.”
“There is some serious problem here,” said 14-year-old Alaria Klaus during Tuesday night’s meeting. “If all of these people show up to the library and the board isn’t answering any questions. ... You should be answering the questions that are being asked, because that’s what your job is ... to help the community. I’ve seen a lot of nodding on the board and a lot of people just kind of staring into space and listening, because you’re being called out right now. And you have a position that you can answer and you’re choosing to stay silent.”
Before Klaus spoke, Gregg Pratt took the floor, armed with a long list of questions and extra time allotted to him by other members of the public in attendance.
According to state statutes, he said, unless she was discharged “for malfeasance, misfeasance, inefficiency in office or incapacity or unfitness to perform her duty,” she should still be the director while the board searches for a replacement.
Instead, he noted, the board has restricted her from even stepping foot into the building.
“Is it the position of this board that you are in physical danger from the former director and needed to take such an extraordinary step?” he asked. “Otherwise, is there a reason you would ban a member of the public from a public building especially while you are claiming she has not been fired for cause?”
Pratt also said in reading minutes from previous board meetings, he learned Harvey suggested the library become more of a community center, one that might not require a library director.
“We have concerns that the board might intend to drastically change the mission and purpose of the town library,” added Heather Madden. “That is not a project that should be undertaken behind closed doors or without the full involvement and approval of town residents and taxpayers.”
Pratt said there is a simple solution to “this entire mess.”
“The clearest path out for everyone involved is for the resignation of the chair and to reach out to the director and reinstate her in the position that she has not been legally vacated from under terms of a new contract that adheres to [state statutes] and is acceptable to all parties. ... Will this board show themselves to be a political machine in service of a member’s personal grudge? Or will this board board have the courage to stand up and do what’s right for their community?”
He also asked the board to allow members of the public to take a vote of no confidence in Harvey.
Whitney Vonderhorst, board treasurer, made such a motion, but no one seconded it.
Madden also brought attention to the May minutes in which Packard objected to allowing a local artist to sell their art at the library.
The director was following the library’s own use of facilities policy, she asserted, which states “The library staff must approve all exhibits and the length of time on display,” and the Chesterfield Library shall not be a selling agent for exhibitors.
Madden said the board’s decision “seems based more in personal animus than on professional performance deficits.”
“Sometimes people don’t get along,” she said. “Maybe that was happening here. But from a patron-use perspective, the library was functioning well and even thriving during the director’s tenure.”
Janet Moore spoke in defense of the board, reminding those in attendance that the board is composed of their friends and neighbors “who are spending a lot of time and a lot of energy, trying to go by the law, trying to, in fact, protect this particular employee by not releasing confidential information which they cannot release.”
“I don’t see them as a nefarious bunch,” she said. “I don’t see them as people who are trying to hide things ... I cannot tell you how upsetting this is to me.”
As the meeting was winding down, Moore told the Reformer she is the artist mentioned in the minutes.
Madden also noted that the library has had two directors in three years and “staff turnover is high.”
“We have a broader concern that the problem might be here, with the board, rather than with the library personnel,” she said.
Harvey said while she can’t comment on the specifics of Packard’s termination, she said the previous two directors left for health and personal reasons and Karen LaRue, former youth librarian, recently left to take a job at her hometown library in Townshend, Vermont.