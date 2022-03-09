People walk down Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., as the snow falls on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Keegan Eckart, of Amherst, Mass., walks down Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., as the snow falls on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Emergency crews responded to a call of vehicles off the road on Route 5, in Putney, Vt., as the snow fell on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The road was shut down to allow crews to clean up.
Keegan Eckart, of Amherst, Mass., walks down Main Street, in Brattleboro, Vt., as the snow falls on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Emergency crews responded to a call of vehicles off the road on Route 5, in Putney, Vt., as the snow fell on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The road was shut down to allow crews to clean up.
WINDHAM COUNTY — A picturesque snow made for slick road conditions after an afternoon snow storm passed through the area on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.