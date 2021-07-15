BRATTLEORO — With the rumble of the truck, and the press from a remote control, Alex Lacey, owner of Infinity Maintenance Services, cleans the siding at Morningside Commons.
Lacey uses a tactic called soft wash, which involves using a pressure washer handle but with different cleaners to get the dirt and grime to come off the siding.
“A lot of people that pressure wash use high pressure; they get up close and have to hit every square inch to blast the dirt off the siding, which still leaves the organics left behind to grow back,” said Lacey. “The soft wash releases the organics from the siding and the siding remains cleaner.”
Lacey said one benefit of soft washing is that it doesn’t damage older siding material, which he said can happen with power washing in the hands of people that are not too experienced.
Lacey added that it is an easy method for do-it-yourselvers — just spray the sliding with a cleaning agent and then take a hose to wash it off.