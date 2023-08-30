Heavy rain caused a soggy morning during the first day of school for students on Wednesday.
Heavy rain caused a soggy morning during the first day of school for students on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Alix Joyal, art teacher at Academy School in Brattleboro, puts on an inflatable NASA spacesuit while greeting students on the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Hadiah, a third-grader at Academy School in Brattleboro, hugs art teacher Alix Joyal on the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
McKenzie Hallock, a third-grader at Academy School in Brattleboro, holds an umbrella while walking with her brother, Easton, a kindergartner, to their first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Ninth-grade students at Brattleboro Union High School dash into school while it rains on their first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Heavy rain caused a soggy morning during the first day of school for students on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
McKenzie Hallock, a third-grader at Academy School in Brattleboro, holds an umbrella while walking with her brother, Easton, a kindergartner, to their first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
