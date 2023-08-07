Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Over 2000 shells glimmered on the skyline of Bellows Falls during the annual Rockingham Old Home Days on Saturday. Rockingham Old Home Days is still collecting money to fund next year's fireworks show.

PHOTOS: Rockingham Old Home Days

