BRATTLEBORO — Upon reopening under new ownership, Kipling's Tavern is bringing in patrons whose parents and grandparents had wet their whistles in the space.
"So many people were just so happy to be back in the room," said Bryan Gelke, co-owner. "It holds a special place in people's hearts."
For nearly a decade, Gelke and Maggie Bernhard worked together at Peter Havens Restaurant, a few addresses away from Kipling's on Elliot Street. They're life partners and now business partners.
They used to visit Kipling's "very regularly" after work and would joke with the prior owners Kipling and Jill Record that they would be interested in taking over when they were ready to sell, Gelke said. After COVID-19 came around, the business never reopened.
"He finally decided it was time to sell," Gelke said, referring to Kipling Record. "We started talking. We struck a deal and here we are."
In early August, Gelke and Bernhard closed on the purchase. They opened the doors for business on Sept. 8.
They have taken a light approach to cosmetic changes.
"There's a lot of hospitality in these walls," Gelke said. "We didn't want to mess with the vibe too much. We kept a lot of what makes Kipling's Kipling's."
Claude Blazej built a glass rack for the business. Very few people have asked about it because it seems like it has always been behind the bar, Gelke said.
A fresh coat of paint went on the exterior. A small stage was removed to make room for a couple of high-top tables. Artwork also was changed.
The owners have tapped Sarah Fox to be the chef.
"She killed it opening week," Gelke said. "She kind of got thrown into it and excelled. She was awesome. Feedback on the food has been very positive."
The menu currently includes salads, burgers, sandwiches and appetizers.
"We're going to grow it as we get our feet under us a bit," Gelke said.
Kipling's is open from Tuesday through Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Gelke said the tavern will close later on weekends. He described the atmosphere as "super warm" and "very inviting" with "tasty pub fare, local Vermont beer and classic craft cocktails."
Bernhard likened buying the bar to purchasing "a piece of history" — the building is estimated to have housed restaurants since 1926.
"Bringing back a community bar is important, and it's something that the community needs," she said. "I'm excited to be part of bringing that back to life rather than just putting our spin on it. We're really passionate about creating good food and using local ingredients, then also the cocktail menu and having elevated ingredients, local honey, local bread and local produce in our kitchen."
Bernhard said her parents have been "huge helps in getting us open." Her father is lending his skills as a retired carpenter, and her mother and sister have been helping out with staffing needs.
Prior to Kipling's Tavern, for about 30 years, the building was named Kipling's Restaurant and Bar and known as Kip's. Earlier, the business was called Mike's Restaurant.
Slightly changing the name is intended to show a little more focus will be put on food.
"We're more of a dining spot as opposed to just a bar," Gelke said. "I feel privileged and honored to continue this tradition in Brattleboro, this kind of historic watering hole/gathering place. I think a lot of people are very grateful that it's open again. It means a lot to people and I'm humbled by that."
The couple looks at the project as one of several in town in which former employees in the local restaurant industry have branched out to run their own businesses. They cited Vegan A.F., Hazel, High Thai, The Collective and The Oyster Bar at Peter Havens.
"We've all worked in this town for a long time and finally have taken our own leap to opening our own places and are supporting each other, which is great," Gelke said.
All these dining options, he added, hopefully will bring more people to Brattleboro.