BRATTLEBORO — In the lower level of the Vermont Marketplace, a sweet Vermont treat is being created and packaged by Vermont Maple Syrup that comes from a 1,400-acre sugarbush farm in Guilford called Viking Farms.
Paul Belogour, the owner of Vermont News & Media, the parent company of the Brattleboro Reformer, Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal, also owns Vermont Marketplace at 580 Canal Street in Brattleboro, as well as Viking Farms and Vermont Maple Syrup.
Lisa DiBernardo, who assists with the production and handles sales for Vermont Maple Syrup, said their product is certified organic.
“We’re trying to expand our sales. We think our product is fantastic. It’s a single batch, organic maple syrup,” said DiBernardo. “Many places don’t have that single batch aspect. That’s one thing that makes us special: their organic certification.”
People can purchase the products at the Brattleboro Food Co-Op, Runnings, and the Vermont Marketplace, or online from Amazon and Etsy, or on their website at https:// vermontmaplesyrup.com/.