GRAFTON — Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour on Sunday. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
1 of 43
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fireworks, music and food created a night of celebration as the Vermont Symphony Orchestra returned to Grafton Pond, in Grafton, Vt., for the annual TD Bank 2022 Summer Festival Tour that was held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The concert series was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.