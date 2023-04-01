Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.