BRATTLEBORO — A Hartford, Conn., man was shot to death in a Birge Street apartment early Thursday evening.
The Vermont State Police announced Saturday that Tamico Williams, 21, was shot in the torso in what appeared to be "a targeted act."
No one is currently in custody.
The victim was identified Saturday after an autopsy was performed by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.
The Brattleboro Police Department responded to 14 Birge St. at 7:50 p.m. Thursday to the report of shots fired. Upon arrival with the Brattleboro Fire Department, a deceased male was found in one of the apartments in the building.
Capt. Scott Dunlap spoke to the media on Friday afternoon and said part of the investigation includes collecting any surveillance video from around the neighborhood.
"Right now we don’t have a suspect,” he said. “We are asking the public if they saw anything in that area last night to please reach out to us or the Brattleboro Police Department. If anybody was in the area and saw a vehicle speed away or anything like that ... something that may not seem like much, but that could help us out a lot.”
The public was also warned if they have a suspicion about someone who might have been involved, they should not approach that person and instead contact law enforcement.
Dunlap said he also has not yet received any corroborating information or evidence that a vehicle was shot at, as one witness relayed to the Reformer Thursday night.
Brattleboro Police officer Ryder Carbone stands watch at a shooting scene at 14 Birge Street on Thursday night.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Members of the Vermont State Police and Brattleboro Police Department investigate a suspicious death at 14 Birge Street in Brattleboro on Friday, March 31, 2023. The incident unfolded late Thursday evening when a call came in about shots being fired.
Brattleboro Police officer Ryder Carbone stands watch at a shooting scene at 14 Birge Street on Thursday night.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Police investigates a shooting death at 14 Birge Street on Thursday night.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The apartment building at 14 Birge St. is listed as belonging to PE 2 Housing Limited Partnership. The registered agent for the partnership is the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust.
“Windham & Windsor Housing Trust received the news of a shooting death at 14 Birge Street on Friday morning, March 31,” states a news release from WWHT. “Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of our residents and neighbors who live in our community. We are cooperating fully with the Brattleboro Police Department and the Vermont State Police on their ongoing investigation of this incident, and we thank all of the responders who work to keep our community safe each day. The Housing Trust reaffirms our commitment to safely housing and serving Windham and Windsor county residents, especially at this time when, more than ever, our services and resources are so desperately needed.”
Anyone who might have information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.