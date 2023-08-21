MANCHESTER — Equinox Valley Nursery is welcoming the coming fall by making its acclaimed seasonal cider doughnuts.
The doughnuts are typically made starting the weekend after Labor Day each year. "To us," said owner and greenhouse manager Jennifer Casey, "Labor Day is the official fall kickoff."
"We actually have 'world famous' on our [doughnut house] sign because we've had guests visit from all the continents," she added. "They send us postcards saying, 'We had cider doughnuts somewhere else, and yours were better by far.'"
The nursery's cider doughnuts are the earliest sign of its fall activities to come, which start in mid-September and last through Halloween. Pumpkins, gourds, squash, and corn play parts in its autumnally-themed display, and visitors are served cider, pumpkin bread, fall harvest apples, and a variety of seasonal ice cream flavors along with the doughnuts.
So how are they made?
"We purchase the best-quality doughnut cake mix we can get our hands on through a food service company," Casey said. "We actually combine two different kinds of cake doughnut mix to get the flavor and consistency we want. Then we add the fresh-pressed cider, because that makes a huge difference in quality, and then we add vanilla and a few extra spices to the mix." From there, the mixture goes through the doughnut machine and is properly fried.
Also planned by Equinox Valley Nursery each fall are its wagon ride, which provides views of Mount Equinox and the Green Mountains, and its corn maze.
"We've got the wagon ready; we've just got to back the tractor up to it. The final changes are being made to the corn maze today," Casey said. "People are pulling in and are like, 'Oh my god, you're getting your fall displays up!'"
Casey added, "We've been a little bit more anxious to get things ready so we're on time for folks. We just have to wait for the fall crops to get ready."
Equinox Valley Nursery is located at 1158 Main St. in Manchester and are open daily, besides Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.