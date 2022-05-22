BELLOWS FALLS — Greater Falls Farmers Market held a block party at Hetty Green Park on Friday to raise funds for its weekly market, which returns June 17. The farmers market, to be held at the park on School Street after two years at the Waypoint Center, will take place every Friday from June 17 until Sept. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a variety of locally grown food and handmade crafts available. More photos on page A7.
A taste of things to come
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
