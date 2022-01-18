The decades-long search for justice by a sexually abused North Carolina boy comes to a dramatic end with a lengthy prison sentence and the delayed promise of permission to begin living the life he missed as a child.
John Stawicki was 10 when it happened. Like so many others his age, John decided to be a Boy Scout. His leader at the time, Peter Drutchal, the outdoorsy-type many boys of that tender age look up to, took John under his wing. Years of sexual abuse soon followed. It was the 1970s, a time when the secrets of sexual abuse could be easily swept under the rug like dirt from a child’s muddy boot.
In the coming decades, Drutchal would take many other boys of a certain age under his wing, from a North Carolina Boy Scout Troop to a “High Adventure” camp for “only the best” boys. From a river rafting camp in New York called Wild Waters Adventures to a Vermont “Adventure Quest” explorer camp, Drutchal — who recently resided in Bennington, Vt. — would weave a long, sad trail of hurt, abuse and betrayal of those in his charge, leaving a legacy of secrets and shame that took years to uncover.
For one of those abused children, that hidden secret would eventually come out with the help of therapy, the support of family and friends, and sheer willpower to see justice done. It’s an all-too-familiar story with an all-too infrequent ending in stories like these. There are no happy endings here, just one man’s ability to shine a light for others.
“It was a shame I felt all of those years, along with confusion and fear,” Stawicki says from his home in North Carolina. “I didn’t know what was happening then. I was scared to tell anyone. I was completely frozen. I heard you become frozen or you run. My body didn’t do that. I couldn’t run. I knew others were feeling the same, but I wasn’t sure. You could see it in their eyes, but no one spoke about it. I locked it up in a little box for over 40 years.”
The abuse started around 1978 when Stawicki was just 10. His father signed him up at Wilmington Boy Scout Troop 518 in North Carolina, later becoming High Adventure Camp.
“I was in Webelos and had joined the other local Boy Scout troop, but the leader was more about hunting and that kind of stuff, old Southern discipline stuff. I didn’t say ‘yes sir’ to him, and he freaked out, so I didn’t want to go back. Peter had a different troop a little further away. I was able to try out for it, and then I joined.”
At 10, Stawicki was the youngest kid that had ever started in High Adventure. “Within a year of me joining, he started sexually abusing me. I wasn’t the only one, I know for sure. Drutchal was extremely manipulative right from the start. He worked on sorting the kids by group and age into different activities. This made everything structured towards a goal, which was whitewater kayaking.
“I remember my mother had sent me with a specific menu of what I would and would not eat. On the first trip, he made me go hungry until I ate whatever was cooked. Once I ate what he wanted, I gained more access to things. I guess right from day one, he was grooming me. He wasn’t mean about it, just the way it was, his way or the highway.”
When Drutchal started his own adventure group, Stawicki remembers Drutchal telling his father, “I started this so I can pick ‘only the best boys.’”
“Today, this would be considered grooming behavior,” Stawicki says.
The abuse lasted for about five years in total.
In 1982, Drutchal moved to Warrensburgh, N.Y., and started another camp designed for young boys called Wild Waters. Stawicki and another teen — another victim — followed him to New York, where the abuse continued for another year. Stawicki was 15. “I remember three or four times on camping trips; some kid would get up in the middle of the night and go start a campfire, separate themselves from everyone else in the group. Most nights, those kids didn’t come back.”
Stawicki says it was his and his friend’s only access to what they loved to do — kayaking in whitewater. “We loved it. I know now it was a battle between that and what was happening. I didn’t think of it like that at the time. I see it now. I was scared to say anything, to tell you the truth. I didn’t know if they’d be mad at me for letting it happen, so I never told anyone.”
At some point, Drutchal turned his abuse on smaller kids. “I guess at some point I outgrew him because as I got older, he turned his attention to others, younger boys than me.” By 1985, Stawicki and his friend quit the camp for good.
In 1989, Drutchal relocated to a new school in White River Junction, Vermont, where he started Adventure Quest. “In North Carolina, we were all local kids,” Stawicki says. “When he went to New York, he was starting to attract more kids to the program, and by the time Adventure Quest started, he achieved a full-on accredited school.”
While at Adventure Quest, Drutchal abused numerous students and, in 2001, was arrested for abusing eight boys in his care. Two of those boys became part of the Vermont case against him, and two others submitted depositions in support. Drutchal was convicted on six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor and related offenses. “They were all the same age as I was when it started for me back in North Carolina,” Stawicki says. “I think it went on for a long time.”
Drutchal was sentenced to 20 years and served 12 of those years. He was later put on parole and was registered as a sex offender.
In 2017, Drutchal was arrested in North Carolina for the sexual abuse of John Stawicki and another boy while still on parole in Vermont. Stawicki had gone into therapy and was able to bring a case after all these years. In 2020, Drutchal went on trial in two separate cases of three counts of aggravated and attempted sexual assault of a minor.
Drutchal was convicted of sex crimes against the two boys, now grown men, in the fall of 2021 and was sentenced last Wednesday. He received a total of 30 years behind bars, two 15-year sentences to run consecutively. He will be eligible for parole in 2038.
“I thought that this might never happen, especially in the last five years after I finally let it out,” Stawicki says. “I kept thinking that he was going to find out somehow and run. He was coming up against the end of his parole, and I felt there was a chance he could get away with it, just run. It was only two months away, but it all worked out. For the first time in a long while, I didn’t have this weird secret to carry anymore. It was so liberating. It’s not there anymore. Seeing him in that helpless role in the courtroom, not able to get away, having to do exactly what they say, it was great.”
Stawicki often thinks about the kids who might be in a similar situation. “I hope they understand to talk to their parents, or someone else they can trust. The fear of all the things you think about, people judging you, blaming you, none of that has happened. No one can help you until they know. I carried this for forty-some years before I talked about it. Everything immediately started getting better. When I went to court and saw him there, it was completely liberating. I have left this at the courthouse steps. I walked out, and I will never look back. Knowing it’s finally over … not so much for me, but for future kids, that was the biggest thing for me.”
When asked how this assault has affected his life, Stawicki pauses for just a moment. “I think this changed me. I’ve had a hard time maintaining relationships. You never really know why. You have this thing that you don’t want anyone to find out about no matter what, so you’re always guarding that. It took me eight years to go through college. I always took labor-type jobs, so I didn’t have to interact with many people. I ended up working with dogs. Before all this happened, I was a gifted and talented advanced student. That all went away. For sure, I knew I’d never want to have kids in my life. Knowing there were people like him out there in the world, there’s no way I could have a kid and worry all the time. I didn’t want to be that parent who didn’t allow their kid to do anything. I just couldn’t do it.”
Where do you go from here?
“Well, do I finish puberty now,” he says with a laugh. “For a long time, I didn’t want to have any experiences that might remind me of what happened. It’s impossible to explain it. I put it all in a little box and kept it hidden deep inside. I’ve put so many limitations on myself because of what happened. I’m finally able to give myself permission to do anything I want to do going forward in my life.”