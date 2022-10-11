Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PUTNEY — After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Grammar School in Putney transformed its campus into a medieval village again as it hosted the annual Medieval Faire on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

PHOTOS: A travel back to Medieval times

