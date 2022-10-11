PUTNEY — After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Grammar School in Putney transformed its campus into a medieval village again as it hosted the annual Medieval Faire on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Grammar School in Putney transformed its campus into a medieval village again as they hosted the annual Medieval Faire on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Children go after candy-filled tennis balls launched from a catapult at The Grammar School in Putney during the annual Medieval Faire on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Westminster West residents Manu Noce, 10, and Moses Wolk, 11, battle it out during a pillow duel at The Grammar School in Putney during the annual Medieval Faire on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Westminster West residents Manu Noce, 10, and Moses Wolk, 11, battle it out during a pillow duel at The Grammar School in Putney during the annual Medieval Faire on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Westminster West residents Manu Noce, 10, and Moses Wolk, 11, battle it out during a pillow duel at The Grammar School in Putney during the annual Medieval Faire on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Libby Dalton, 11, gets a ring while zip-lining at The Grammar School in Putney during the annual Medieval Faire on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Max Anderson, 11, of Wardsboro, gets a ring while zip-lining at The Grammar School in Putney during the annual Medieval Faire on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Children go after candy-filled tennis balls launched from a catapult at The Grammar School in Putney during the annual Medieval Faire on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Lotus Morrisey, 9, and Ember Ferrar-Morrisey, 3, sail on a dragon zip-lining at The Grammar School in Putney during the annual Medieval Faire on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Claire Ewald, a 7th-grade student at The Grammar School, makes a charm during the annual Medieval Faire on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Casey Nordland, 5, from Putney, plays a catapult game at The Grammar School in Putney during the annual Medieval Faire on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Lumen Lang, 8, from Putney, and Sage Parmenter, 8, from Dummerston, get their future read during the annual Medieval Faire on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Eloise Bernier, 3, from Brattleboro, makes a magic wand during the annual Medieval Faire on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.