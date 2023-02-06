Vermont Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Julie Moore speaks at the Glen Park in Brattleboro on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, as part of the Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s administration visiting Windham County to hear from community leaders about their unique infrastructure needs. Purchase local photos online.
Bill Billard, a resident at the Glen Park in Brattleboro talks about what this project means to him on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
BRATTLEBORO — One of every 12 people in Brattleboro live in the three mobile home communities that make up Tri-Park Cooperative Housing, the oldest and largest cooperative in the state.
And most of the folks who live in Mountain Home and Glen Park in West Brattleboro and Black Mountain in the north end of town are blue-collar workers, retired or on assistance.
For them, living in a manufactured home in a cooperative park is the only affordable way for them to stay in Brattleboro.
So getting a slice of American Rescue Plan Act money to upgrade the sewer system in Glen Park and Black Mountain means their housing remains secure.
“We have a decrepit sewer system,” said Bill Billard, who’s lived along the Whetstone Brook in Glen Park for 10 years. “And we’ve been told year after year after year that it’s going to be replaced. It’s good now that it’s actually happening because when you’re living in one of these mobile homes and you know that if the system goes, you’re probably gone with it. It’s a relief for everybody that we’re going to be upgrading the park. That means this park isn’t dying. It’s gonna go on, and that’s good.”
On Monday, in what was billed as the “Healthy Homes Manufactured Housing Community Funding Tour,” representatives from the Agency of Natural Resources, the Agency of Housing and Community Development, Vermont Emergency Management and the Department of Environmental Conservation announced Tri-Park was receiving $350,000 in ARPA money to replace Glen Park’s aging sewer system. Black Mountain received another $470,000 for its sewer system.
In 2020, Tri-Park issued its master plan, calling for major upgrades at the three parks that included the sewer system upgrades, as well as getting homes out of the Whetstone Brook’s floodplain and on to higher ground and the replacement of a pair of old bridges in Mountain Home.
“The challenge of water infrastructure is often that it’s out of sight and therefore out of mind, at least until it stops working,” said Julie Moore, the secretary of ANR, during a visit to Glen Park. “And oftentimes the pace of the investment needed to maintain drinking water and wastewater infrastructure just doesn’t doesn’t keep up with the needs of the system.”
The Healthy Homes program, said Moore, helps address the financial and technical obstacles faced by both individual homeowners and manufactured housing community residents in addressing water and wastewater needs.
“We know that these needs tend to be expensive and complex, but they still remain essential,” she said.
In June 2022, the state issued two requests for projects, resulting in 90 proposals from 39 communities around Vermont.
Almost $13 million was disbursed to 48 projects in 36 of those communities, said Moore.
“These projects will benefit more than 4,000 residents including about 1,100 seniors and 830 children,” she said. “We know that manufactured housing communities represent a critical component of Vermont’s affordable housing, which we also know is in really short supply and it’s essential to ensure the residents of [these] communities have access to safe drinking water and effective wastewater treatment.”
“This is exactly the type of project that shows state agencies, and federal and local governments can come together to invest the type of resources needed to really make the improvements here that we’ve been talking about for a long time,” said Josh Hanford, the commissioner of the Department of Housing and Community Development.
“We have this unique moment in time,” said Ben Rose, recovery and mitigation section chief at the Division of Emergency Management, about the ARPA funding. “It’s a window of opportunity to do some things that need to be done including getting people out of harm’s way if they’re living in places that are just hopelessly flood prone.”
Rose said it’s not enough to buy people out of homes in a floodplain.
“The question is, where are they going to live?” he said.
Finding ways to keep them in their homes, as detailed in Tri-Park’s master plan, is crucial to providing affordable housing in Vermont, he said.
Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, Windham 2-1, said the planning that has been performed by members of the Tri Park community is an example of “neighbors showing up for each other.”
She also credited partners in the town and the state for helping to develop an integrated plan to meet the needs of some of the most vulnerable people in the community.
Elizabeth McLoughlin, a member of the Brattleboro Select Board, also credited the town’s planning services as well as the Windham Regional Commission for their help.
“I’m sure they’ll continue to assist when and where they can,” she said.
Kay Curtis, a former president of the board of Tri-Park, said she had four years of lost sleep while helping to develop the master plan.
Getting the money to implement the plan has been “awesome,” she said.
“It’s not going to get swept under the rug into the back of somebody’s file cabinet,” said Curtis.
Daniel Ridlehoover, the manager of project development for M&S Development, which has helped Tri-Park to find funding sources, said in addition to the funds for sewer system upgrades, Tri Park has received more than $1 million in ARPA funds to move homes out of the path of flood waters.
Tri Park has also received $754,000 from the Vermont Housing Finance Agency in the form of homeowner down payment tax credits and nearly $1.28 million dollars in congressionally directed funding from the U.S. Congress. Tri Park also expects to receive another $1.55 million in ARPA funding through the Flood Resilient Communities Fund, $1.25 million pending from the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, $1 million from the ARPA funded Community Recovery & Revitalization Program and $450,000 in the form of a community development block grant.