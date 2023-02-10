Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Local florist shops prepare for the rush of orders as Valentine's Day nears.
Close
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, picks out flowers for a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023. Purchase local photos
online.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Daniel Unwin, the owner of Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, cleans and prepares some long-stemmed roses for Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Daniel Unwin, the owner of Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, cleans and prepares some long-stemmed roses for Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Daniel Unwin, the owner of Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, cleans and prepares some long-stemmed roses for Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Daniel Unwin, the owner of Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, cleans and prepares some long-stemmed roses for Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Daniel Unwin, the owner of Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, cleans and prepares some long-stemmed roses for Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Daniel Unwin, the owner of Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, cleans and prepares some long-stemmed roses for Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, picks out flowers for a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023. Purchase local photos
online.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Carie Kowalski, a florist at Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, works on a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Daniel Unwin, the owner of Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, cleans and prepares some long-stemmed roses for Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Daniel Unwin, the owner of Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, cleans and prepares some long-stemmed roses for Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Daniel Unwin, the owner of Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, cleans and prepares some long-stemmed roses for Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Daniel Unwin, the owner of Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, cleans and prepares some long-stemmed roses for Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Daniel Unwin, the owner of Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, cleans and prepares some long-stemmed roses for Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.
Daniel Unwin, the owner of Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro, cleans and prepares some long-stemmed roses for Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb 10, 2023.