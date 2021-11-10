NEWFANE — Bernard Robinson, who spends summers in Newfane and winters in Florida, and his four brothers were the subject of a Nov. 22, 1957, article in the Reformer entitled, “Five Newfane brothers serving in the Armed Forces.”
Robinson doesn’t remember talking much about the prospect of military service with his brothers when they were young. They all graduated high school at Leland & Gray in Townshend, the youngest Wallace doing so in August 1957, just before the article appeared.
About a week after graduating, Robinson went into the Air Force. He planned it during his last year of high school after talking with a recruiter. He was one of seven L&G graduates who went into the Air Force at the same time.
At the time, the United States had a military draft.
“If you didn’t go in, you figured when you were 19 or 20, you were probably going to get drafted,” Robinson said.
Robinson said he and his brothers wanted to serve their country. He joined after the Korean War and served one year in Vietnam. Then he was stationed in various countries.
“I had a tour in Bermuda, Germany and Vietnam,” he said. “And in the states, I was in Massachusetts, Georgia, Kansas, New Hampshire and Nevada.”
Robinson found it interesting to travel around with his family, although it could be challenging for his five children changing schools. He called his late wife “a big supporter.”
“I feel like they should have a day to honor the veterans’ spouses,” he said, “because they put up with a lot when we were deployed. They had to stay with the families and keep things going at home.”
Germany is likely his favorite place he was stationed. His family stayed there for four years. Robinson said the base had some good programs for the children.
When he retired, he moved back to Newfane.
“I was fortunate,” he said. “I got hired by the Post Office.”
For nearly 22 years, he worked for the Post Office, starting in Brattleboro then working in Townshend before retiring as postmaster in Newfane.
On Veterans Day, Robinson will be thinking of the many veterans who died during the Vietnam War. He has twice seen the Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C., one time being this year in Brattleboro.
“I’m proud of the time I spent in the Air Force and also proud of my wife, Elaine, being there with and supporting me, and that is why I think there should be a day honoring military spouses,” he said.