BRATTLEBORO — A community gathered on Friday night to mourn the tragic death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of the Morningside House shelter. The crowd grew as it got closer to the official start time.
The mood during the vigil was somber with moments of singing, with some people laying flowers near a makeshift memorial on the Royal Road property. People talked about what a kind soul Rosin-Pritchard was, and the help she provided to those that she came in contact with.
A candlelight vigil was held at Royal Road on Friday night to honor the life of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of the Morningside House shelter run by Groundworks Collaborative, who was murdered on Monday.
A candlelight vigil was held at Royal Road on Friday night to honor the life of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of the Morningside House shelter run by Groundworks Collaborative, who was murdered on Monday.
Rosin-Pritchard grew up and went to school in Rhode Island and lived there until 2020. She was a high school volleyball coach and baker before turning to social work in 2020. Armed with a master’s degree in social work with a certificate in disaster and collective trauma, she moved to Vermont and started working for Groundworks Collaborative, a Brattleboro social service agency that helps the homeless and those at risk. She was murdered at Morningside House shelter on Monday morning, a murder that shocked the community, and one of her clients is charged with her death.
Tracy Donahue, a community member that helped lead the group through a song, was grateful to see the amount of people show up.
“I think it's important for community to come together when we experience violence like this one,” said Donahue. “This is a little part of the healing process.”
Members of Groundworks were seen walking through the crowd of people, sharing hugs and tears with members of the community.
Organizer Sally Fegley, who manages Morningside Commons, a condominium complex next to the homeless shelter, said the Brattleboro community is reeling from Rosin-Pritchard’s death and its senselessness.
She said the vigil was a “very spur of the moment thing,” and was designed to give people a sense of solace and community.
